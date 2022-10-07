LPBW star Amy Roloff joins granddaughter Lilah for her first tea party — see the adorable pics

Amy joined her daughter-in-law Tori and granddaughter Lilah for a tea party. Pic credit: @amyjroloff and @toriroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff joined her granddaughter Lilah for her first tea party.

Lilah, the 2-year-old daughter of Zach and Tori Roloff, enjoyed her very first tea party recently.

The tot was joined by her mom, Tori, and her grandmas, Amy Roloff (aka Mimi), and Tori’s mom, Kim Patton.

Tori shared plenty of snaps from the fun day in her Instagram Stories recently.

The quartet met up at Sweet Peas Tea Room in Battle Ground, Washington, Tori and Zach’s new hometown, for a traditional English tea experience.

Lilah posed outside the Tea Room, standing beneath a curved entryway, and stopped for another photo op, sandwiched between Amy, Kim, and Tori. “Such a special afternoon with the grandmas!” Tori captioned the photo, which included three generations of Patton women.

Amy Roloff joins granddaughter Lilah, daughter-in-law Tori for tea party

For the affair, all of the ladies wore floral-printed dresses and donned big smiles for the photos.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

In one slide, Lilah sat at the table, holding her tea cup, looking adorable in her dress and lace bow headband. Amy and Tori toasted each other with their tea cups in another slide.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lilah was all smiles as she sat before a plate full of sweets and, in another snap, swapped her headband for a red tulle fascinator.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

LPBW star Tori Roloff shows off dress-making skills

Lilah’s dress was white with pink flowers and had a pink bib that included three white rose embellishments. Tori shared that it was handcrafted by her just for the big day.

“I made lilahs dress special for today… it’s not the best but it was so fun making something for her!” Tori shared, adding, “Shoutout to @urban_basics_co for the beautiful fabric!”

Overall, the day was a success, and the ladies clearly enjoyed their time together for the fancy soiree. Tori called it “Such a fun afternoon!”

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori and Zach Roloff’s new life in Battle Ground, Washington

Amy made the 45-mile trek from Hillsboro, Oregon, to Battle Ground, Washington, to spend the day with Tori, Lilah, and Kim. Since selling her portion of the farm to her ex-husband Matt Roloff, Amy has moved into her new home with her husband, Chris Marek.

Tori, Zach, and their kids — Jackson, 5, Lilah, 2, and Josiah, 5 months — moved north to Washington after negotiations fell through for them to purchase the north side of the farm.

Things got heated between Matt and Zach, as LPBW viewers watched last season, but eventually, they were able to be civil to each other, and Matt even made a trip up to the new house to visit with Zach and his family.

Since Matt wasn’t able to reach a deal with his family, he placed the north side of the farm for sale in May 2022. With its $4 million price tag, the property is still listed for sale on the market without any buyers.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.