LPBW star Amy Roloff hints at marital woes as she snubs husband Chris Marek in business move

Is there trouble in Amy Roloff and Chris Marek‘s marriage?

The Little People, Big World star may have provided a clue that her and Chris’ relationship is on the rocks.

Amy’s fans know that the LPBW star loves to cook and earns a living doing what she loves.

In addition to sharing her personal life with TLC’s cameras on LPBW, Amy also owns Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen, LLC, where she shares her favorite recipes and sells cookbooks, her famous fudge, apparel, and home and living accessories.

Several weeks ago, Amy filed her annual business report for Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen but neglected to include her husband, Chris Marek, on the paperwork.

As Monsters and Critics can confirm, Amy is listed as a “member,” while her business partner and BFF, Lisa Dixon, is listed as a “registered agent” on the most recent annual report for the seven-year-old entity, submitted on December 30, 2023.

Amy Roloff omits her husband, Chris Marek, in a recent business report

Nowhere in the documents did Amy list her spouse, Chris Marek, as a business associate.

It’s also interesting to note that Amy did not list her name as Amy Roloff Marek, indicating that she isn’t using Chris’s surname as her own.

In another document obtained by Monsters and Critics, however, Amy did use the hyphenated name Amy J. Roloff-Marek when submitting an amended annual report for another business, Amy Roloff Enterprises.

Amy is listed as both a “member” and “registered agent” for the entity, which “provides services in the areas of speaking, celebrity appearances, author, and other media endeavors such as other reality TV shows, radio, social media, blogging, cooking, other businesses, [and] podcasts.”

Little People, Big World, follows Amy and Matt Roloff’s relationships after their 2016 divorce

Amy and Chris became husband and wife in August 2021 after dating for four years.

Amy’s divorce from her first husband, Matt Roloff, played out on LPBW, and fans of the show began to take sides, many accusing Matt of infidelity.

After Amy insinuated that Matt cheated on her with their farm manager and his now-fiancee, Caryn Chandler, LPBW viewers began calling Caryn a “cheater” and a “gold digger.”

There was even a Season 22 episode of LPBW titled “She Must Be a Gold Digger,” in which Caryn addressed the backlash she’s received.

We may never know what happened behind closed doors, but since then, Amy and Matt have moved on and their relationships with Caryn and Chris continue to play out on LPBW.

Amy and Chris’s wedding aired on TLC in 2021 at the conclusion of Season 22, and as Monsters and Critics reported, Matt and Caryn’s engagement will play out in Season 25, which premieres next month.

Season 25 of Little People, Big World premieres on Tuesday, February 20, at 9/8c on TLC.