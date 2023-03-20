LPBW star Amy Roloff enjoys a ‘gorgeous’ Saturday in Oregon

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff took advantage of the beautiful weather in Oregon over the weekend.

Oregon experienced some pleasant temperatures and bountiful sunshine recently, and Amy was sure to soak it all up.

She decided to make the most of the weather with a weekend jam-packed full of adventures with her husband, Chris Marek, and their friends.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Amy recorded herself while outside, telling her 1.5 million followers, “Oh my gosh, it is a gorgeous March day here in the Pacific Northwest. It is warm! So I’m here at Scotch Church Road Vineyard.”

Amy continued, “They’ve got a great venue. Listening to [some] of my favorite singers, Lola and Neil, drinking a little wine, hanging out with a few friends, while Chris is out playing poker.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amy wished her fans and followers a good Saturday before she shared some photos from her adventures.

LPBW star Amy Roloff takes advantage of the ‘gorgeous’ Oregon weekend weather

In another slide, Amy shared a selfie outside of the vineyard, noting that she was about to enjoy one of her favorite singers. According to the vineyard’s website, Amy got to enjoy Dale Jax Band, who was playing on Saturday evening.

Amy and Chris had met up with another couple to play pickleball before she headed out to enjoy some wine and music while Chris played cards.

Later that evening, Amy met up with some more friends to listen to some music and do a little dancing. To end her Saturday night, Amy and her friends listened to the same band that played at her and Chris’ August 2021 wedding.

The Macey Gard Band was responsible for keeping Amy and Chris’ wedding party and guests dancing all night long. They also composed an original tune, At the End of the Day, for Chris and Amy’s first dance as husband and wife.

Amy shares her love of cooking with her fans

Ahead of the weekend, Amy shared a recipe perfect for St. Patrick’s Day. On her Instagram Reels, Amy was joined by Chris, who gave her stuffed cabbage soup recipe the seal of approval.

Those who follow Amy on social media know that the 60-year-old mom of four is an avid cook. She shares many of her recipes on her YouTube channel, @AmyRoloffsLittleKitchen, where she has 100,000 subscribers.

In addition to sharing her tried-and-true recipes, Amy also sells merchandise on her website, AmyJRoloff.com. Customers can choose from her famous fudge, her array of cookbooks, apparel, accessories, and her kitchen, home, and living collection.

Amy currently has three books under her belt — Volumes 1 and 2 of Amy Roloff’s Little Recipe Book as well as her memoir, A Little Me. Amy’s fans can also subscribe to her newsletter on her website in order to be notified of new recipes, events, products, and more.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.