LPBW star Amy Roloff celebrates one-year anniversary with husband Chris Marek

Little People, Big World couple Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are celebrating one year of wedded bliss.

The couple wed last August on Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon among 146 of their closest friends and family members.

Amy and Chris met in 2016 after Amy split from her husband of nearly 30 years, Matt Roloff, and after three years of dating, they got engaged in 2019.

Today marks one year since Amy and Chris tied the knot and the LPBW matriarch took to Instagram to pay tribute to their special day. Amy included a professional photo from their wedding day in a post she captioned, “One year ago today I said I Do to this man. I love you Chris Marek.”

“My love, my partner, my friend … today and my tomorrows I’m happy I’m on this life journey with you. I love our story ♥️,” she added.

In the photo, Amy and Chris posed in a field of flowers at Roloff Farms. Chris stood behind Amy as she held both arms up, clutching her bouquet in one hand as they both gave big, genuine smiles to the camera.

In another post on her Instagram, Amy shared that she and Chris are spending their one-year anniversary in Italy.

“Our 1st year wedding Anniversary and we’re in Italy!” Amy captioned the carousel post. “I love you Chris Marek ♥️. (Here for a few days w/ friends Cortona, then we’re off to Florence) Amore.”

Among the photos, she shared from her and Chris’ European getaway included one of them waiting in the airport before boarding their flight, a couple of group shots of their friends enjoying dinner, along with several photos depicting the Mediterranean country’s gorgeous landscapes and architecture.

LPBW viewers watched as Chris popped the question on air, something he later admitted he regretted. He told Us Weekly, “After it was over, I really regretted that the cameras were there because I didn’t like anyone else seeing it… I wasn’t expecting those waves of emotion to overtake me like that. I was sorry that there were other people that got to see that.”

Some LPBW viewers were surprised that Amy would marry Chris on the farm since she split from her ex-husband Matt, Commander of Roloff Farms. But as fans watched during Season 21, Matt offered the farm as a wedding venue for Amy and Chris as they were having trouble finding one due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regardless of where Amy and Chris got married, the adorable couple has proven that they’re still going strong and are living their best lives as husband and wife.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.