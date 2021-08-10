LPBW Spoilers: Zach Roloff takes son Jackson camping for the first time

Zach and Jackson went camping together for the first time. Pic credit: TLC

On the Season 22 finale episode of Little People, Big World, Zach Roloff takes his son, Jackson, camping for the first time.

Zach and his family often camped in the woods when he was growing up on Roloff Farms.

This season on LPBW, viewers watched Zach “unearth a piece of history” on the farm.

He was able to find the spot where he sat around a campfire 25 years ago with his parents and siblings as a kid and cleared it out for Jackson, Lilah, and their cousins.

Zach and Jackson camp at Roloff Farms

Zach did a great job clearing out the spot and wanted to share one of his favorite childhood pastimes with his son.

Zach and Tori talked to Jackson before the overnight excursion, so he knew what to expect. Zach joked that Jackson would discover that Grandpa Matt Roloff lives a stone’s throw away and want to sleep there instead.

Jackson adorably took charge of packing his own suitcase, with a little prompting from his parents. Tori and Zach got a good laugh when Jackson revealed that the game Candyland was a must-have for the trip.

Zach set low expectations for the overnight trip, knowing that toddlers can often lose interest and have separation anxiety in a new environment.

Zach thought the chances of Jackson sleeping in the tent all night were split down the middle, or maybe even less. Zach was prepared for things not to go as planned.

The 31-year-old LPBW star explained that once Jackson gets an idea in his head, there’s usually no swaying his opinion. So Zach prepared himself for the possibility that Jackson would want to leave the camping trip and go back home.

Jackson surprised Zach and loved camping

Surprisingly, though, Jackson was a trouper. The two toasted s’mores over a campfire, and when asked what his favorite part of the camping trip was, he pointed to his dad, Zach, and said, “Him!”

Jackson enjoyed camping so much that he wanted to stay there the next morning.

Meanwhile, back at home, Tori told Zach that she was going to enjoy sleeping in until 8:00 a.m. and maybe even go out to breakfast.

Tori and Zach, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in July, love to adventure with their kids and share their experiences with their fans on social media.

The family vacationed with Zach’s dad Matt and his girlfriend Caryn this spring when they went to Surprise, Arizona, where Matt and Caryn have a vacation home. And recently, TLC worlds collided when Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard met up with Zach and Tori for the first time, while they were visiting Oregon.

