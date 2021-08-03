LPBW spoilers: Tori and Amy Roloff disagree over how involved Chris should be in wedding planning

Tori and Amy Roloff have differing opinions on how involved a husband should be in wedding planning. Pic credit: TLC

On this week’s episode of Little People, Big World, Tori Roloff disagreed with her mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, when it comes to how involved Chris should be in wedding planning.

This season on LPBW, Amy and Chris’s upcoming nuptials have been a major storyline.

Viewers have watched Amy and Chris bicker over planning for their August 28 wedding — they’ve disagreed over the wedding favors, most notably.

Amy has taken the bull by the horns when it comes to wedding planning, and for the most part, she wants the final say on most of her and Chris’s decisions.

Amy Roloff visited Zach and Tori

Amy decided to visit Zach and Tori and their kids, Jackson and Lilah. While at Zach and Tori’s house, the topic of wedding planning came up. Amy was curious how involved Zach was when it came to planning his and Tori’s wedding.

Amy even admitted on this week’s episode that she has basically taken charge of wedding planning, as Chris has been forced to sit back and watch.

“So I’m, you know, getting things ready, making decisions, and you know, just say, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing.’ You know, like, ‘blah, blah, blah,'” Amy said.

Tori and Amy disagreed about a future husband’s involvement in wedding planning. Pic credit: TLC

The 56-year-old bride-to-be continued, “He’s like, ‘What?’ Like, ‘Well, what about this? I think we should do it this way or this way.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, like, what?'” Amy told Tori as they sat outside, discussing how wedding planning is going.

Amy continued to spill the beans about her ideas of how wedding planning should be divvied up between herself and Chris.

Tori and Amy disagreed about involving husbands in wedding planning

“And it’s hard to tell them, like, ‘Do you know that this is about the bride?'” Amy said, as she laughed.

Tori disagreed and responded, “No, it’s about the marriage.”

Amy quickly retorted, “Oh, I know that!”

During her confessional with Zach, Tori told the cameras how she felt differently than Amy when it comes to involving a husband-to-be in planning their wedding.

Tori emphasized to LPBW fans ‘It’s our wedding’

“That’s the thing that I think that Amy has to be careful of, is it’s our wedding,” and emphasized the word “our” as she pointed to Zach then back at herself.

Tori added, “Like, I’ve caught her multiple times saying that, like, ‘My wedding.’ It’s not my wedding. It’s not my marriage. It is our wedding. And so, when Zach wanted to be a part of it, like, no, you should have input on our wedding day, and you should help me figure stuff out, cuz it’s not my wedding, it’s ours.”

Things got so tense between Chris and Amy during wedding planning that Amy said she was “shaken up” over it. One major disagreement the couple had was over their wedding favors.

Amy was adamant about giving hand-painted rocks to their guests as wedding favors. Chris, on the other hand, was not so thrilled with the idea, and neither were critics, who called the idea “tacky.”

With less than one month now until Amy and Chris tie the knot, the pressure is on to tie up any loose ends when it comes to wedding planning.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.