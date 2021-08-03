LPBW spoilers: Matt Roloff and Chris Marek discover they actually ‘have a lot in common’

Matt Roloff and Chris Marek are looking more like BFFs. Pic credit: TLC

On this week’s episode of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff strengthens his friendship with his ex-wife Amy’s fiance, Chris Marek.

Much to Amy’s chagrin, her fiance, Chris, and her ex-husband, Matt, have quickly become “best buds,” as Amy often jokes.

Amy hasn’t made it a secret that she’s “bothered” by the budding bond between Matt and Chris.

Although their personalities may seem as though they’d clash, Amy’s ex and future husbands have found that they share more in common than they realized.

Matt Roloff and Chris Marek spend time together on LPBW

Other than marrying Amy Roloff, Matt and Chris also share similar interests, as seen on tonight’s episode of LPBW.

“I purchased this saw mill for the farm, and the other day, Chris expressed some interest in possibly making something for the wedding and maybe the mill can help,” Matt explained during a solo confessional.

Chris loaded into one of Matt’s Kawasaki mules and the two drove across the farm to Matt’s newest piece of farm equipment.

Matt explained what Chris was looking to build for his and Amy’s wedding. “His idea is to make some kind of bar, I guess that they could serve the drinks from.”

Chris then explained why he came up with his idea. “Amy wasn’t sure that the caterer would actually have a bar for the wedding. So, I thought the idea of cutting a slab and making something out of a unique piece of wood seems like it’d be more special for us.”

Matt and Chris discovered they have ‘a lot in common’

“I’ve always [gotten] along fine with Matt, but you know, over time, we just kind of discovered that, you know, we have a lot in common. We talk the same language,” Chris confessed during his solo interview.

Amy is “on guard” about the idea of Chris becoming “best buds” with her ex, Matt. But the seemingly harmless relationship continues to blossom, as Matt and Chris have discovered they’re more alike than they might have realized.

Chris named some of the things that have brought him and Matt close together. “We both enjoy working with tools and equipment and it’s kind of fun that he’s letting me get a little involved on some of the projects that he’s doing and making things available on the farm for me to do my own thing.”

Viewers will take notice on tonight’s episode when Matt and Chris sit together for an interview session — a first of its kind.

The guys joked, as well as the TLC crew, when they sat next to each other. When the producer clapped the slate, Matt jokingly said, “For the record that this actually happened.”

Chris is grateful for Matt’s offers

Matt allowed Chris to walk around the farm and find some scrap metal to use for the base of the bar he wanted to build. During his interview with Matt, Chris admitted that there are so many things he “envies” about the farm.

Chris also expressed his gratitude toward Matt for allowing him and Amy to use so much of the farm for their wedding day on August 28. After looking at several other venues with limited options, Chris and Amy settled on Roloff Farms for their nuptials.

Now, the big question is, how will Amy feel about Chris and Matt strengthening their friendship? You can catch the rest of the episode tonight and find out what else is keeping the Roloffs busy.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.