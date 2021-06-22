LPBW spoilers: Lilah Roloff celebrates her first birthday

Tori and Zach Roloff’s daughter, Lilah, celebrates her first birthday on tonight’s episode. Pic credit: TLC

On tonight’s episode of Little People, Big World, Lilah Roloff celebrates turning one with the rest of the Roloff family.

The episode opened with home video footage of Zach and Tori filming Lilah on her birthday, November 19.

Zach and Tori sat down for their joint interview and told the cameras about their plans for Lilah’s birthday party during the pandemic.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tori and Zach had a breakfast party for Lilah’s first birthday

“Today is Lilah’s first birthday and we’re gonna just have some family over for a little breakfast birthday,” Zach told the cameras.

More home footage showed Zach filming the kitchen, and asking Tori what the theme of Lilah’s birthday celebration was.

“My theme is doughnuts and flowers,” Tori told Zach. She continued, “We got doughnuts here today. We’re ready for a party.”

Tori explained the party’s plans further for the cameras. “We’re gonna have doughnuts and little brunchy things and it’s gonna be fun,” Tori said.

Lilah on her first birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Lilah’s party was low-key due to the pandemic

Zach told the cameras why he and Tori chose to do a more low-key party for Lilah last year.

“We decided instead just to do a small party this year with Covid and the pandemic and everything. Not a lot of people,” Zach revealed.

Guests started to arrive at Zach and Tori’s house, including Tori’s grandma Marmie, Matt and Caryn, Amy and Chris, and Tori’s parents.

Jackson used his own camera to capture some home footage of the party, and filmed as guests arrived, greeting him.

More home footage showed Tori carrying Lilah down the stairs, ready to start her party. Lilah wore a flower headband and floral one-piece outfit to greet her guests, along with new big girl glasses.

Amy and Tori reflected on Lilah’s first year

Amy noted how quickly time has gone. “I can’t believe how the time has flown by. I mean, Lilah’s one year old already and she’s really begun to come into her own,” Amy told cameras.

Matt and Caryn with Lilah on her first birthday. Pic credit: TLC

The guests sang Happy Birthday to Lilah, who sat in a high chair beneath a white and peach balloon arch, a “happy birthday” decal on the wall, and a sign that read, “One” on the front of her tray.

While the guests sang to Lilah, Tori recalled Lilah’s birth date one year prior. “It is just crazy to think that a year ago my water broke. And, you know, six hours later little bean was born,” Tori revealed during her interview portion.

Tori added, “I’m obsessed with her and I love having a little girl and she’s just been really fun.”

Although small, Lilah’s party was ‘special’

Zach explained during his and Tori’s interview that although they had to change how Lilah’s party looked because of the pandemic, they were still happy with how things turned out.

“I think it would have been nice to have a big party for Lilah, like we did for Jackson. But with everything going on, Covid and everything, it’s better that we’re having a small party,” Zach said.

Zach added, “This is really special, you know. It’s all about family. And it’s great having the grandparents at Lilah’s first birthday. It’s been so much fun watching her grow up in her first year.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.