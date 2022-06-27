LPBW spoiler: Zach Roloff reflects on move to Washington, ‘The way we got here was not good’

Zach reflected on his and Tori’s move to Washington after farm negotiations fell through. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff says the reasons he and Tori moved from Oregon to Washington weren’t “good,” but they’re happy everything worked out eventually.

In Season 22 on TLC, LPBW continues to follow the lives of former couple Matt and Amy Roloff, their son Zach, his wife Tori, and their kids Jackson, Lilah, and their new brother, Josiah.

This season, LPBW viewers learned that when Zach and Tori put their hat in the ring to purchase the north side of the farm, negotiations took a left turn. Zach accused his dad of saying he and Tori “weren’t good enough” to run the farm and inferred that Matt was a “coward” when he listed the farm for sale following their fallout.

LPBW’s Zach Roloff reflects on move to Washington, ‘The way we got here was not good’

Now, in a preview clip from tomorrow night’s episode, Zach opens up about what led him and Tori to decide to leave Oregon behind for a new start in Washington, a move that Matt Roloff referred to as a “rash” decision.

“Yeah, we’re excited for, you know, our kids to grow up here,” Zach said during a confessional of his and Tori’s new home in Battle Ground. However, he added, “The way we got here was not good. And like, actions from other people, I think, weren’t right.” Since moving to Washington, Zach admitted that he hasn’t talked to his dad Matt much.

Despite what led to his and Tori’s decision to move, Zach said they ultimately were glad they made the move, noting that although the kids won’t be raised on the farm like they envisioned, they’ll still have a fulfilling childhood.

Roloff Farms still for sale following Zach and Matt’s negotiation fallout

Last fall, Tori confirmed that she and Zach wouldn’t be living on the farm and announced that she and Zach had moved to The Evergreen State.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Guess what?!” Tori asked her 1.6 million Instagram followers in an October 2021 post. “WE MOVED!!” In the comments section, Tori verified that she and Zach’s dream of moving to the farm wouldn’t be happening.

Last month, Matt Roloff listed the north side of Roloff Farms for sale, citing the “next season of life” with a listing price of $4 million. Since being on the market for more than 40 days, the listing still hasn’t found a buyer.

You can watch the preview clip in its entirety here.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.