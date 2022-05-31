LPBW spoiler: Zach and Tori Roloff’s visit with Matt at the farm turns awkward

Matt and Zach’s meet-up at the farm was awkward. Pic credit: TLC

Tensions between Matt and Zach Roloff are still high on the next episode of Little People, Big World.

As viewers have watched so far this season, farm negotiations did not go well between father-son duo Matt and Zach.

Zach and Tori put in an offer to purchase the north side of the farm, but according to their rendition of events, Matt tried to dictate everything and accused them of not being able to care for the farm.

LPBW spoiler: Zach and Tori bring the kids to the farm for an awkward visit with Matt and Caryn

In the May 31 episode of LPBW, Zach and Tori finally bring Jackson and Lilah to the farm during pumpkin season to visit with Matt and Caryn. Since Zach and Tori moved out of Oregon and headed north to Battle Ground, Washington, Zach had to forfeit his role as the wagon tour guide during pumpkin season, and the family didn’t visit as often with Matt.

“We don’t see Zach and Tori at all during all of pumpkin season,” Matt revealed during a confessional. “They kind of just ghosted the whole thing. And then they do show up, and you know, we try to give them a little bit of our attention, but they, you know, they were shut down.”

Matt added, “If you don’t want to be there, you know, then don’t come to it. It’s the only thing I can think to say.”

Matt acknowledges his faults, is ready to make up

Matt pondered whether his relationship with Zach, Tori, and their kids would be cold for a while after their tense disagreements, but he admitted that he’s ready to kiss and make up… and also admitted that he hasn’t exactly acted the way he should have.

“I’m gonna respect whatever time they need to feel in their heart that they’re ready to, you know, forgive me for being an a** or you know, whatever,” Matt told the cameras.

Caryn worried that if Zach and Matt’s spat continued for too long, they might never be able to mend their relationship. With a new home in Washington – a 45-minute drive from Roloff Farms – and a new baby at home, Zach and Tori have plenty to keep their minds off the bad blood.

Zach has since stated that he regrets airing his and Matt’s feud on social media, but in the meantime, it’s all playing out on this season of Little People, Big World.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.