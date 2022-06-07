LPBW spoiler: Tori Roloff admits she’s ‘terrified’ to welcome her third child after pregnancy loss

Tori admits she’s “terrified” of being pregnant after suffering a loss last spring. Pic credit: TLC

In tonight’s episode of Little People, Big World, Tori Roloff admits that she’s “terrified” of being pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage last spring.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tori and her husband Zach Roloff lost their pregnancy last year when they discovered their baby had no heartbeat during a routine ultrasound appointment at six weeks gestation.

However, Tori became pregnant again, and the couple shared the exciting news during the most recent episode of LPBW.

Zach and Tori Roloff announce pregnancy on latest episode of LPBW

“Tori and me have a big announcement,” Zach revealed during a confessional. “Tori’s pregnant! We are expecting our third baby. Tori is super excited to be pregnant again.”

Zach explained that Tori isn’t a mom who generally enjoys being pregnant: “Tori does not do pregnancy well. She’s only 12 weeks in, and she acts like she’s 30,” he teased.

Despite the joy surrounding their third baby news, Tori admitted that she was struggling to fully embrace the joy of pregnancy after last year’s loss.

“After losing a baby, I think that like, this whole experience has just been a lot different than the last pregnancy,” Tori said during her confessional.

Tori is admittedly ‘terrified’ to welcome baby #3 after last year’s miscarriage

“Just cause, I think me personally, I’ve just been terrified. Like, we didn’t tell anyone until after we saw the baby for the first time and like saw a heartbeat, and saw like, a healthy baby. It’s been like harder for me to get excited this time, too, just because I’ve been so nervous,” Tori added.

During a video chat with his mom Amy Roloff, Zach talked about the pregnancy and revealed that he and Tori weren’t yet sure if the baby would be average-sized or an LP like his dad and older siblings. They also opted to keep the gender a surprise until the birth.

LPBW viewers know that Tori and Zach welcomed their third child, a son named Josiah Luke, on April 30 of this year. Josiah made his grand entrance three weeks early, and as Tori and Zach explained, he has also been diagnosed with achondroplasia.

“There’s a 50/50 chance this child will have dwarfism,” Tori confessed. “I think it would be kind of interesting just to have one average height kid just to know what that feels like. But I really don’t care either way.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.