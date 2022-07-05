LPBW spoiler: Tori and Zach Roloff react to finding out their third child is a dwarf

In Tuesday’s episode of LPBW, Tori and Zach find out they’re expecting another dwarf baby. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World couple Tori and Zach Roloff discover their third child will be a dwarf on Tuesday night’s episode.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Tori and Zach announced their third child, Josiah Luke Roloff, was born with achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism Zach, Jackson, and Lilah have.

LPBW spoiler: Tori Roloff keeps Zach in suspense about third baby’s size

In Tuesday night’s episode of LPBW, Tori had a checkup with the doctor and they went over the baby’s measurements. During the appointment, Tori discovered whether baby number three would be of average size or an LP (little person), but she playfully kept it from Zach initially.

Zach had a suspicion that Josiah would be another dwarf, but Tori wanted to know his reasons why. According to Zach, seeing Josiah’s face and head on his ultrasound was an indication he was an LP baby.

Tori tried to keep baby Josiah’s size a secret as she teased Zach, but his impatience grew and he wanted to know whether they were expecting another LP or an average-sized baby the third time around.

“It’s a dwarf,” Tori disclosed with a smile, prompting Zach to clap and excitedly laugh at the news. Tori teased that she should have come up with a more clever way to tell Zach, but nonetheless, he was happy.

Tori was ‘really surprised’ but Zach wasn’t: ‘I just knew I was right’

“I was really surprised to find out that our child had dwarfism,” Tori revealed during a couples’ confessional. “I was convinced that this baby was, like, average height.”

For his part, however, Zach wasn’t shocked at the news: “I was not surprised, I didn’t even care if it was average-sized or a dwarf. I just knew I was right, so I was like, ‘Boom!'”

Tori admitted that finding out for the third time that her child would be a dwarf wasn’t as emotional as when she discovered Lilah would be born with dwarfism. Having a daughter was emotional for Tori and finding out she had achondroplasia made her nervous, but she admitted, now that Lilah is here, she’s “perfect and hilarious and we love her.”

Tori and Zach have since welcomed their third child, son Josiah Luke, and shortly after his arrival, they announced he was diagnosed with achondroplasia, like dad Zach, siblings Jackson and Lilah, and grandma Amy Roloff.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.