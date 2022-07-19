LPBW spoiler: Tori and Zach Roloff hope Matt Roloff keeps relationship with the grandkids amid feud

In Tuesday night’s episode of LPBW, Tori and Zach talk about Matt Roloff’s relationship with his grandkids amid their feud. Pic credit: TLC

During Tuesday’s episode of Little People, Big World, Zach and Tori Roloff open up about Matt Roloff having a relationship with their kids amid their recent feud.

Negotiations to buy the north side of the farm went south between father-son duo Matt and Zach Roloff. Matt claims he offered the farm to his kids at a discounted family rate, but money wasn’t the issue for Zach and Tori.

After deciding to walk away from a farm deal, Tori and Zach uprooted their family from Oregon to Battle Ground, Washington, where they started a new life for themselves.

Their move has not only created more physical distance between Zach and his dad but also emotional distance. Since farm negotiations fell through, Zach and his dad haven’t talked much.

As Zach reflected on his childhood on Roloff Farms and the fact that his children will miss out on that experience, he talked about Matt having a relationship with his grandkids.

“It would be nice to keep a relationship and have the kids know their grandpa,” Zach confessed, with Tori adding, “I think that’s important for me personally. Like, having a relationship with Grandpa is definitely important.”

Zach and Tori Roloff discuss importance of Matt’s relationship with his grandkids on LPBW

Tori noted that since the business end of their relationship is over, they can focus solely on their grandparent-grandchildren relationships. “There’s no more business, there’s no more… anything outside of Grandpa.”

Zach mentioned that in order for a relationship to work between Matt and his grandkids, he has to want it to: “Grandpa has to want to have the relationship too. I think it would have been nice if my dad could’ve figured something out to keep the farm in the family, but now it’s time to move on.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

How will selling the farm impact the future of the Roloff family?

Matt chose to list 16 acres on the north side of Roloff Farms for sale earlier this year. This season on LPBW, the actions leading up to Matt’s decision are currently playing out, and it’s been Matt Roloff versus the rest of the Roloff family.

Matt’s actions will certainly impact the Roloff family forever, and many LPBW viewers feel that his decision was “selfish.” Be sure to tune in tonight to find out whether Zach and Tori confront Matt about keeping a relationship with his grandchildren.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.