LPBW spoiler: Amy Roloff reacts to Chris telling her Matt is selling the farmhouse

Amy reacted to hearing Matt’s plan to sell the north side of the farm. Pic credit: TLC

In Tuesday’s episode of Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff finds out her ex-husband Matt Roloff is selling the north side of the farm, but she doesn’t find out from Matt himself.

Matt and Amy were married from 1987 until 2016 and raised their four kids — Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob — in the farmhouse on the north side of Roloff Farms, a home that LPBW viewers have become familiar with from the show.

So when Matt announced that he was going to be selling the farmhouse and its surrounding property, Amy was taken aback. Amy moved out of the farmhouse following her and Matt’s divorce, but she said she would have considered doing things differently if she knew Matt was going to be selling it eventually.

Matt and his longtime girlfriend Caryn talked over his plans during lunch, where Matt revealed that he thought Zach “missed out on a very, very good deal.”

Later during the episode, Amy and Chris were installing a new range hood in their kitchen when the topic of Matt came up. Chris explained that he visited Matt recently and the topic of selling the north side of the farm came up.

Chris explained that he went to take a look at what Amy had left behind at the farmhouse. That’s when he revealed, “He’s planning on putting the house on the market.”

Amy stopped in her tracks when Chris revealed Matt’s plans, clearly shocked. She was admittedly “dumbfounded” by the news and suspected there would be a lot fewer family visits with the change.

During her solo confessional, Amy admitted that she was skeptical about Matt’s plans, which she said can often flip-flop.

Amy Roloff says she might have bought out Matt and negotiated with her boys

“After the negotiations with both of my boys, Jeremy and Zachary, didn’t work out, Matt had sent an email out. I vaguely remember it more… these are the possibilities. But, Matt has often changed his mind, so you gotta take that with a grain of salt.”

Back in the kitchen, Amy admitted to Chris that she left money on the table with the sale of her farmhouse when she left and her hope was that the house would be negotiated between Jeremy and Zach to live there.

“I was hoping that, you know, this property would pretty much be turned over or the opportunity to negotiate with the two boys. You know, that makes me sad because I got off the farm mainly for that particular reason,” Amy revealed.

She continued, “Would I have made other choices? Possibly… I would have bought Matt out and turned around and said, ‘Okay kids, how can we make this work?’ But I didn’t do that, so it’ll be sad for a while.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.