LPBW spoiler: Amy Roloff gets teary-eyed opening up about not feeling ‘good enough’ during childhood

Amy Roloff got emotional as she reflected on her past. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

In Tuesday’s episode of Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff gets emotional as she reflects on issues from her past that she still struggles with as an adult.

Amy and her husband, Chris Marek, are still adjusting to life as a married couple following their August 2021 nuptials.

As the couple sits down to talk during the episode, Amy opens up about how she and Chris often view things differently.

When Chris mentions how sensitive Amy can be, she admits that it stems from worrying about how she’s perceived by others.

“There are moments where Chris may say something and it’s innocent on his part, but to me, it’s like, ‘What are you doing?'” Amy confesses.

Amy revealed that the old adage from her childhood has followed her into adulthood, trying to fit in and meet other people’s expectations, which she admits can “deplete” her.

Noting that she often struggled in her marriage to Matt Roloff, Amy says that since her marriage to Chris is her second and now that she’s older, there’s more of a drive between them to understand each other’s perspectives.

LPBW spoiler: Amy Roloff is brought to tears as she reflects on not feeling ‘good enough’ during childhood

During a joint confessional, Amy admits that part of her internal struggle is from a fear that Chris would “walk out the door” if she didn’t word things the right way.

That’s when Amy starts to tear up as she reflects on her past.

“There are moments — it goes back to my childhood — that I’m just glad he thinks I’m good enough,” Amy tearfully admits as Chris consoles her with a hug, telling her that she’s “more than good enough.”

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s plans for the future

Now that they’ve settled into their home in Hillsboro, Oregon, about 20 miles outside of Portland, after Amy moved out of the farmhouse on Roloff Farms, they’re already planning for some changes.

Last month, Amy told her Instagram followers that she and Chris were hoping to move somewhere with more property in a couple of years.

Although Amy could have chosen to stay in the farmhouse– which would have provided her and Chris plenty more property– it wasn’t something she had in her sights. With her ex-husband Matt still living in a double-wide trailer on the farm and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler visiting often, it surely would have made things between them even more awkward than they already are.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.