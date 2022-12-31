LPBW: Roloff Farms suffers property damage — See the photos

Matt shared footage of some property damage at Roloff Farms. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff shared documentation of a potentially disastrous situation recently on Roloff Farms.

Matt is active on social media and often shares snippets of his personal life with his hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform ahead of the holiday weekend, Matt shared a carousel of photos showing the damage inflicted when a tree fell near the Roloff family’s farmhouse.

In the first slide, Matt and his ex-wife Amy Roloff’s youngest child, son Jacob, stood in front of the fallen tree.

Donning his hard hat, protective goggles, and a chainsaw, ready to get to work, Jacob made a thumbs-up sign while posing for the pic.

Subsequent photos showed just how close the tree came to crashing into the farmhouse, narrowly escaping a major catastrophe. The branches of the locust tree stopped short of the farmhouse’s deck in the backyard.

LPBW critics react to Jacob Roloff helping with farm disaster instead of Jeremy and Zach

Many of Matt’s followers took to the comments section, noting how thankful they were that no one was injured and that the farmhouse remained unscathed in the incident.

However, there were many more who focused instead on the fact that Jacob showed up to help his dad rather than his brothers, Jeremy and Zach Roloff. With the tensions between Matt and his twin sons Jeremy and Zach, caused by their inability to reach an agreement on purchasing the farm, some LPBW viewers couldn’t help but bring up the topic.

One of Matt’s followers noted what a “blessing” it was that Jacob showed up to help on the farm without being “demanding” or being “afraid” of working hard.

Another wrote, “Great to see one of your kids helping you out. Honor your Father and Mother period. Shame on the others who are not following Biblical principles.”

“Sooooo since bridges were burned with Jeremy and [Zach you’re] now on to Jacob,” read another comment from one of Matt’s critics. “Or until he realizes all those years of talk having the farm being a Roloff family legacy are meaningless.”

Matt Roloff’s kids won’t inherit Roloff Farms

This season on LPBW, Matt admitted that he never told his kids they would inherit the farm. Matt recently stated that his Plan B for the north side of the farm, renting out the farmhouse as an Airbnb, will allow his kids to share the farm like a family timeshare.

However, Jeremy’s wife, Audrey Roloff, told her IG fans earlier this year that Matt misled Jeremy when it came to inheriting the farm someday.

After noting that she and Jeremy tried to purchase the farm in 2020 to no avail, she explained, “In short, Jer had hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was lead to believe was possible.” Since then, Audrey and Jeremy have purchased their own property in Oregon rather than vying for the north side of Roloff Farms.

Since negotiations fell through, Zach and his family have relocated from Oregon to Battle Ground, Washington, far away from the family farm, which they say is no longer a “place of joy” for them.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.