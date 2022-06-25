LPBW: Roloff Farms still on the market one month after Matt Roloff listed it for sale

Roloff Farms is still for sale, one month after Matt Roloff listed it. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff listed the north side of Roloff Farms for sale last month, and so far, it hasn’t attracted any buyers.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Matt listed 16 acres of the 109-acre farm for sale last month with a whopping $4 million price tag, telling his fans it was “time to move toward the next season of life.”

Matt’s decision came on the heels of failed negotiations between himself and his son, Zach Roloff. Caryn Chandler, Matt’s longtime girlfriend, as well as Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, were in attendance for the farm negotiations, which quickly went south.

Roloff Farms still on the market after Matt Roloff listed it for sale last month

Now, a look at the farm’s listing on Realtor.com shows that it’s still active after 43 days on the site. The sprawling, 5-bedroom, 5.5-bath home boasts 5,374 square feet and sits on a 16.46 acre lot, adjacent to the rest of the farm.

Originally built in 1914, LPBW viewers watched as Matt and his ex-wife Amy Roloff raised their family in the original farmhouse, which they renovated over the years.

The property is touted as the “world-famous Roloff Farm nestled in the hills of Helvetia” and is close to neighboring Portland & Silicon Forest. It also lists improvements including “a main house with double offices, 6-car garage & pool area, a big red barn with TV production studio space & guest suite, farm stand/gift shop, 7 whimsical installations including a full-scale pirate’s ship, western town & German-inspired medieval castle all connected by a network of trails & bridges.”

LPBW star Matt Roloff made major improvements to Roloff Farms in recent years

Matt Roloff is known for having multiple projects going on at once and has put a lot of work into making the farm not only an ideal place to raise a family, but a popular attraction for guests from across the country.

Pumpkin season at Roloff Farms is a major revenue-maker for the Roloff family, attracting thousands of visitors each October to its 36-acre pumpkin patch. According to property records obtained by The Sun, Matt spent $1,141,020 on improvements in 2021 and $1,089,070 in 2020.

The money went towards repairs and improvements on the main farm house, surrounding land, and a barn on the property.

The future of Roloff Farms

Matt’s twin sons Zach and Jeremy Roloff both put their hats in the ring at some point to buy the north side of the farm after their mom Amy moved out of the farm house and sold her portion to Matt.

Zach said that his dad implied that he and Tori “weren’t good enough” to run the farm and their tensions have played out this season on LPBW. Jeremy’s wife, Audrey Roloff, recently implied that farm negotiations between Matt and Jeremy fell through because Matt misled him to believe that he would inherit the farm one day.

“Jer had hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was lead to believe was possible,” Audrey told her fans. “We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.