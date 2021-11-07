LPBW: Newlyweds Amy Roloff and Chris Marek confirm Matt Roloff not given last-minute wedding invitation

During a recent interview, Amy Roloff and Chris Marek talked about not inviting Matt and Caryn to the wedding. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff and her husband Chris Marek talked about the reason they didn’t invite Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler to their wedding.

Amy and Chris, who teased that they’re headed to Hawaii for their honeymoon, tied the knot on Roloff Farms on Saturday, August 28.

Now, Amy and Chris are opening up in more detail about married life and some of the decisions that went into their big day.

Talking with Christina Garibaldi from Us Weekly, Amy and Chris were busy promoting their upcoming wedding special, Amy and Chris’s Happily Ever After, airing next week on TLC.

LPBW stars Amy Roloff and Chris Marek explain why Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler weren’t invited to their wedding

The couple answered a question from Christina about whether they slipped Amy’s ex-husband, Matt, a last-minute invitation to their wedding.

“Uh, no, no. Matt and Caryn weren’t invited to the wedding,” Amy confirmed.

Chris added, “And it wasn’t anything against Matt and Caryn. But it made it more comfortable for the kids and for the guests.”

Amy’s 59-year-old groom explained, “Especially for the kids, that would have been awkward for Amy and Matt’s kids. Which one are they supposed to be happy for? I just think it would have been a lot of mixed emotions for them to be there together.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Amy and Chris explained their reasoning for not inviting Matt and Caryn to their wedding on an episode of LPBW. At the time, Chris said, “Initially when Matt offered us the farm, I thought it was just a given that we invite him and Caryn to join us if they’d like to, you know, no obligation.”

He added, “But then I saw where it could be awkward for some people that were going to be at the wedding, and especially maybe for Amy.” It looks like Chris’s explanation has stayed the same.

Matt and Amy’s divorce was documented as part of the storyline on LPBW. The former couple shares four kids together: twins Jeremy and Zach, 31, daughter Molly, 28, and son Jacob, 24.

Before Amy decided to sell her portion of the farm and move out of the family farmhouse, she and Matt were married for 27 years. They spent the majority of their lives raising their kids together on Roloff Farms before their split.

Amy Roloff isn’t pretending to be ‘best friends’ with her ex Matt Roloff

Although Matt and Caryn didn’t attend Amy and Chris’s big day on the farm, they were kind enough to send the newlyweds a gift.

Amy shared, “They gave us a little gift basket. We’re very appreciative of that.”

Chris chimed in, “In the gift basket was a handwritten note [where] Matt offered to fly us to Arizona and check out their place. So we may be taking advantage of that.”

Even though Matt and Caryn made a nice gesture and things are civil between the two couples, don’t expect them to be hanging out like BFFs any time soon.

“It’s a relationship, it’s a relationship for me that’s out of respect and everything like that. I definitely don’t want to pretend and allude to the fact that I’m suddenly going to become best friends with my ex,” Amy admitted.

And even though they aren’t best friends, they’re able to keep things cordial between them.

“But we’re able to do things together and communicate,” Amy added. “I don’t think either one of us are gonna go out of our way and be over each other’s house every other weekend.”

Tune in Tuesday, November 6 for Amy and Chris’s Happily Ever After, their wedding special, airing at 9/8c on TLC.