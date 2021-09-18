LPBW: Molly Roloff celebrates her 28th birthday on the same day as mom Amy Roloff

Molly Roloff celebrated her 28th birthday the same day her mom Amy Roloff celebrated her 57th birthday. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Happy birthday to Little People, Big World alum Molly Roloff!

Molly is celebrating her 28th birthday on the same day as her mom, Amy Roloff.

Amy took to Instagram on Friday, September 17, to share a pic and a sweet sentiment in honor of her and Molly’s birthdays.

Amy included a pic of herself and Molly from July when she and her husband Chris Marek made a road trip to Washington and Idaho.

Molly and Amy Roloff share a birthday

“My best birthday present ever. Happy Birthday Molly Jo,” Amy wrote in her post to her daughter, who shares both a birthday and a middle name with her mom.

“I’m honored and so proud to be your mom and we share a birthday together. Woohoo 🤗🎉🎈🌸. Love you so much ♥️.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

LPBW fans watched Molly and her siblings — twins Jeremy and Zach and younger brother Jacob — grow up in front of the cameras.

When LPBW debuted in 2006, Molly was still a teenager, navigating life with three rough-and-tumble brothers and her dwarf parents, Matt and Amy Roloff.

Molly Roloff stays out of the public eye since leaving LPBW

Since she stopped filming for the show, Molly has graduated from Whitworth University, majoring in both Accounting and Spanish.

Molly wed her husband, Joel Silvius, on August 5, 2017, at Roloff Farms, like the rest of her siblings, and now her mom, has done.

Molly and Joel live in Spokane, Washington, where she works as an accountant.

Molly, like her brothers Jeremy and Jacob, walked away from filming on LPBW, although she makes appearances here and there.

The 28-year-old likes to stay out of the limelight, unlike the rest of her family, so not much is known about Molly’s private life.

It’s likely that Molly will be featured in the upcoming wedding special to air on TLC, which Amy Roloff teased to her fans.

Amy wed her husband Chris Marek on Saturday, August 28 and all of Amy’s children were in attendance, despite rumors of sibling rivalries.

A source close to the Roloff family said before the wedding that an “incredibly awkward” sibling run-in was expected, given their history of not getting along.

The family insider told The Sun in August 2021, “It could be incredibly awkward for them to spend all day at the same wedding, but the family would like them to get along more.”

Now seems like a good time for the Roloffs to put all of their differences aside and come together as a family. With all of the good news surrounding them — weddings, pumpkin season (of which Amy is still a part), and new grandbabies — they have plenty to celebrate in addition to Molly’s birthday.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.