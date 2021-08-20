LPBW: Matt Roloff’s hard work is paying off, says ex-wife Amy’s wedding is ‘first priority’ on the farm

Matt Roloff’s preparations for Amy’s wedding are coming along nicely. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff has been working hard to ensure his ex-wife Amy Roloff’s wedding on Roloff Farms is “first priority.”

LPBW fans know that Matt Roloff enjoys staying busy with a multitude of projects happening at once on the farm.

Viewers watched Matt unveil his long-awaited Grandpa’s Cabin project this season on LPBW and invited Amy and her fiance, Chris, to check it out.

Matt’s latest project on the farm hasn’t been one for his own entertainment or for the Roloff grandchildren, but for his ex-wife, Amy.

Amy and Chris decided on Roloff Farm as their wedding venue after Matt offered it when they mentioned they were having trouble securing a location due to the pandemic.

Although it was admittedly Amy’s “Plan B,” Chris was able to point out the positive aspects of getting married on the farm — it’s familiar and convenient, it’s free, it’s a beautiful location, and Amy holds a lot of happy memories there (in addition to her not-so-happy memories).

Matt Roloff updates fans on Amy’s wedding preparations on the farm

Matt gave his fans an update on the work he’s getting done for Amy and Chris’s big day, which is now just eight days away.

The 59-year-old TLC star shared some pics and video of the farm on his Instagram account, including the inside of the barn, where Amy and Chris planned to receive their guests.

A large wagon wheel dining light illuminated the inside of the barn, along with string lights and everything was cleared out and ready to fill with Amy’s wedding décor.

In another post, Matt shared video footage of the newly constructed barn, which he clarified earlier was actually for Amy and Chris’s wedding.

LPBW fans initially ragged on Matt for starting a construction project so close to Amy’s wedding, since he promised her he wouldn’t start any new projects that might interfere with her nuptials.

But Matt clarified that the structure is actually for his ex-wife and her fiance. Matt noted that the only thing that needs to be done with the new barn structure is the roof, which his crews have a week to complete.

Matt Roloff says ‘Amy’s wedding 1st priority’

Matt was sure to give credit where credit is due, and in his first post on Instagram, told his followers, “The farm is ready. Never looking so good. Bring it on. Hard work pays off. Enjoying this beautiful place.”

Matt continued, and was sure to thank everyone who helped make his visions a reality, including his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

“Thanks to my hard working daily crew. Jason, Trystin, David, James, Sven, KT , Caryn. Shannon,” Matt wrote.

And Matt was sure to tell his fans that his ex-wife’s upcoming wedding is number one on the list of importance at Roloff Farms right now.

“Amy’s wedding 1st priority ..then pumpkin season Tickets and reservations now on sale with early bird discounts if you plan ahead. See our website for details,” Matt added.

Despite Matt’s hard work, he won’t be attending Amy’s wedding

Despite Matt offering the farm as Amy and Chris’s venue and working with his ex to ensure she has the wedding day of her dreams, he and his girlfriend Caryn don’t feel the need to attend the wedding.

Matt and Caryn, who are said to be “more than pleased” not to attend Amy’s wedding, hope to be in Arizona on August 28, where they share a vacation home.

Amy and Chris decided not to invite Matt and Caryn to their wedding. Chris explained, “Initially when Matt offered us the farm, I thought it was just a given that we invite him and Caryn to join us if they’d like to, you know, no-obligation.”

But Chris soon realized that, for Amy’s sake, it probably was best to leave Matt and Caryn off the guest list.

“But then I saw where it could be awkward for some people that were going to be at the wedding, and especially maybe for Amy,” Chris added.

Although Amy and Matt have made strides when it comes to being civil toward each other, Amy clarified that her and Matt’s relationship is “nowhere near a place” where she’d want him at her wedding.

But despite their rough past and trying to move forward in their new roles as exes, Matt thinks that Amy getting married on the farm sends a good message to their family.

Matt said, “Amy made it official that she’s gonna get married on the farm. I think that’s a good message to the family that Amy and I are still committed to the health of the whole family and the farm.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.