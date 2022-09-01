LPBW: Matt Roloff updates fans on mom Peggy’s well-being following her husband Ron’s passing

Matt updated his fans on his mom Peggy’s well-being since her husband Ron’s passing last month. Pic credit: Matt Roloff/YouTube

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff updated his fans on the well-being of his mom after her husband’s passing last month.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Matt’s father, Ron Roloff, passed away on July 31. Ron left behind his wife of 63 years, Peggy, as well as four children, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

After Ron’s passing, Matt has been traveling from Oregon to Arizona to be with his mother as much as possible.

He recently took to Instagram to share that Peggy, known affectionately as Hunny to her family, is doing “great” as she continues to mourn the loss of her husband.

Matt shared a carousel post, including two photos of himself and his mom, along with a solo shot of Peggy, who turned 80 in February.

Matt captioned his post, “You realize there are still many many positive people out there ..and lots of hope for society when your gate agent And your flight attendant ask….. ‘How’s your mother doing?’ … as I board my 4th flight in 3 weeks… They’ve seen me going back and forth to AZ more than normal…”

LPBW star Matt Roloff says his mom Peggy is ‘doing great’ since losing her husband, Ron Roloff

Matt continued, revealing that his mom is “doing great,” considering everything she’s endured, between losing her husband and dealing with some health ailments of her own.

“She’s strong, happy and still living her very best life!” Matt shared. “Obviously, we all are missing my father and she’s still adjusting to doing things on her own after 63 years of having him by her side.. but she has a lot of new friends that are dealing with all the same issues and challenges so she definitely is not alone. She’s surrounded by constant love and support.”

Pumpkin season on Roloff Farms is quickly approaching

Matt noted that he’s blessed to be able to travel and be with his mom while Roloff Farms is left in good hands between his youngest son Jacob Roloff and the rest of the staff.

While Matt isn’t traveling to Arizona, he’s been hard at work on Roloff Farms, preparing for its busiest time of year: pumpkin season.

Matt and his ex-wife Amy Roloff’s son Jacob has been a huge help at the farm, repairing tractors and installing a gutter drain, which Matt deemed a “huge issue” on the farm at the time.

With only one month until pumpkin season, Matt has his work cut out for him, but luckily has a reliable support system between Jacob and the rest of the farmhands.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.