LPBW: Matt Roloff under fire for ‘parenting fail’ after comment about son Jacob’s political beliefs

Matt Roloff’s followers bashed him for commenting on his son Jacob Roloff’s political beliefs. Pic credit: Matt Roloff/Roaming Roloffs/YouTube

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff has come under fire for remarks he made about his youngest son Jacob Roloff’s political beliefs.

When it comes to families, often, it’s off-limits to discuss personal beliefs such as politics.

However, Matt Roloff felt it was perfectly fine to comment on his son Jacob’s political beliefs in a recent Instagram post, but his critics thought he was out of line.

LPBW star Matt Roloff says son Jacob’s political beliefs are ‘weird’

Matt shared a post on Instagram announcing that he was in the process of building an irrigation manifold for his dream home on Roloff Farms.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Matt is building a bigger house, his “dream home,” which will become his primary residence once complete and he moves out of his double-wide, or DW, as he calls it.

In his post, Matt described the project to his followers and mentioned that along with all of the work he got done, he also spent a few hours with his son Jacob, Jacob’s wife Isabel, and their newborn son Mateo.

Jacob has been helping his dad with some projects around Roloff Farms lately, and as LPBW fans know, there are always plenty of projects happening under Matt’s watch.

Below his caption, Matt wrote something in his comments section that set off many of his followers.

“Jacob may have some weird political beliefs but at least his humility to put in a hard days work is showing thru,” Matt commented on his post.

Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Matt Roloff’s critics slam his comment about Jacob’s ‘weird’ beliefs

Naturally, many of Matt’s followers came to Jacob’s defense and bashed the LPBW patriarch for calling his son’s beliefs “weird.”

“@mattroloff not “weird” different from yours and others, which he is entitled to,” wrote one of Matt’s critics. “Poor word choice Matt.”

Another griped, “@mattroloff Wow. I thought you were responding to somebody’s comment, but for you to come on and say that about your son’s views it’s really not nice or fatherly.”

They continued to tell Matt, “His views are not weird they’re just simply his views. We all have them.”

Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

“@mattroloff wow, did you really just insult your son on social media????” asked another disgruntled follower. “Parenting fail. I do not even [know], nor care, about his political beliefs. This is a disgrace, no matter what.”

Matt and Jacob don’t share the same political beliefs, despite growing up with the same values on the farm.

Although Matt didn’t implicitly state either his or Jacob’s beliefs, anyone who follows Jacob on Instagram will quickly see that his views don’t align with his dad’s.

Despite their difference in beliefs, Matt and Jacob spend quite a bit of father-son time together on the farm, and Matt recently gifted Jacob a family heirloom – a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle – for his 25th birthday.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.