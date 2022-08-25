LPBW: Matt Roloff and son Jacob are preparing for pumpkin season on Roloff Farms

Matt and his youngest son Jacob are getting Roloff Farms ready for pumpkin season. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff got some help from his youngest son, Jacob, as they prepare for the upcoming pumpkin season on Roloff Farms.

Matt and Jacob have been working hard behind the scenes, preparing for Roloff Farms’ most popular and busiest time of year: Pumpkin season.

Pumpkin season is a big deal on Roloff Farms, attracting more than 30,000 visitors annually. The 100+ acre farm touts “Helvetia Oregon’s Best Pumpkin Patch” with its scenic trail, wagon tour rides, air cannons, a new train ride, a country store, food, and more.

Matt, the Commander of Roloff Farms, makes the major decisions on the farm, especially now that his ex-wife Amy Roloff has moved out of the farmhouse following their 2016 divorce.

Recently, Matt shared a post on Instagram letting his 772,000 followers know that he was getting Roloff Farms ready for their favorite time of year.

Sharing a carousel post on Wednesday, Matt gave a glimpse inside what has been going on at the farm. His and Amy’s youngest child, 25-year-old Jacob, has been helping, and he shared some snaps of their time spent together on the family farm.

Matt Roloff and son Jacob preparing Roloff Farms for pumpkin season

“Inspecting his newly replaced front axle seals … while I show Mateo the ropes… getting things ready for Pumpkin Season 2022 @rolofffarms,” Matt captioned the post.

In the first pic, Jacob posed next to a blue tractor he was working on, and Matt posed with his trusty sidekick, his dog Lucy, as they enjoyed some nice weather on the deck.

A third slide showcased a beautiful sunset on Roloff Farms overlooking the playground, and Matt held his newest grandchild, Jacob’s son Mateo, on his lap as the two fiddled with one of their UTVs.

Jacob’s wife Isabel answers curious LPBW viewers, confirms they don’t live on Roloff Farms

Jacob has been spending a lot of time on the farm with his dad lately, prompting LPBW viewers to wonder whether he and his wife, Isabel Roloff, and their son Mateo have moved there.

However, earlier this summer, Isabel set the record straight, explaining that although they spend a lot of time on the farm, they haven’t moved there.

“Jacob works there full-time and I like to go on walks there every day. We live only about 5 minutes away. It’s so nice for that,” Isabel told a curious follower during an Instagram Stories Q&A.

Addressing the fact that LPBW fans assumed she and Jacob lied about living on the farm, Isabel added, “People think for some reason we’re lying about this but if we lived on the farm we’d say we did. Wouldn’t need to be some big secret.”

Jacob has been an instrumental part of keeping Roloff Farms running in recent months as Matt listed a portion of the north side of the farm for sale in May 2022. The listing is still active and awaiting a buyer with its asking price of $4 million standing firm.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.