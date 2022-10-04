LPBW: Matt and Amy Roloff come together as Pumpkin Season 2022 is underway at the farm

Amy and Matt joined forces to kick off the 2022 pumpkin season at Roloff Farms. Pic credit: @amyjroloff and @mattroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World stars and former spouses Amy and Matt Roloff teamed up to kick off the 2022 pumpkin season on Roloff Farms.

LPBW stars Amy and Matt wed in 1987 and divorced in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage. The former couple also shares four adult children, Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob Roloff.

The exes have since moved on in their personal lives — Amy wed Chris Marek in August 2021 and Matt and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler went public with their romance in 2017.

Despite plenty of awkward moments and tension since their split, Amy and Matt have managed to put their differences aside and come together for the good of their family.

Amy and Matt did just that when they teamed up to kick off the 2022 pumpkin season on Roloff Farms, which began this past weekend.

It was a family affair on the farm recently as Matt and Caryn joined Jacob and his wife Isabel and Amy and Chris for a fun snap at the farm.

LPBW exes Amy and Matt Roloff team up for Pumpkin Season 2022

Matt took to his Instagram to share a photo of the group, including Jacob and Isabel’s infant son, Mateo. The three couples posed on hay bales in front of the Roloff Farms 2022 sign surrounded by corn stalks and pumpkins.

Amy, the “face” of pumpkin season on the farm, donned one of her famous Halloween costumes, dressed as a sock hop cutie in a poodle skirt, collared shirt, and horn-rimmed glasses.

Caryn, the former manager at Roloff Farms, donned an apron with the farm’s logo on it while Chris sported an orange Roloff Farms t-shirt.

Matt Roloff teases ‘big new announcement in the near future’ on Roloff Farms

In the caption of his post, Matt called the first weekend of pumpkin season a “giant success” and let his fans know that TLC crews were on site to film their interactions, which will appear on the anticipated 24th season of LPBW. Matt also teased a “Big new announcement in the near future” and tagged Roloff Farms in his post.

Over on Roloff Farms’ official IG page, they shared some photos from their opening weekend, including their pumpkin patch and advertisements of their apple cider slushies and floats — a fall favorite for their customers.

Pumpkin season on Roloff Farms is the farm’s biggest money maker, reeling in thousands of visitors each year. Per Roloff Farms’ website, visitors can purchase pumpkins, enjoy wagon tours and a scenic trail walk, shop at the Country Store, get a face painting, and try their aim at the air cannons.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.