LPBW: Matt and Amy Roloff ask for prayers as their son Zach Roloff undergoes surgery

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff is having surgery, and his family is asking for prayers.

As a little person born with achondroplasia, Zach has faced some medical challenges in his 32 years.

LPBW viewers have watched Zach undergo several surgeries related to his dwarfism, including the placement of a ventriculoperitoneal shunt in his brain to alleviate pressure caused by the accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid.

Earlier this week, Zach’s family, including his parents Matt and Amy Roloff, and his wife Tori Roloff, took to social media to ask their fans and followers for prayers and well wishes as Zach undergoes his surgery.

Matt shared a post on Instagram, including a photo of Zach and his kids, Jackson and Lilah, opening Christmas gifts.

In the caption, Matt wrote, “Family has been in constant contact and communication. We are all praying for zach as he undergoes a important shunt revision. He’s in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest… all prayers up please for Zachs successful recovery.”

The Roloff family asks LPBW fans to pray for Zach Roloff as he undergoes shunt revision surgery

Zach’s mom, Amy, took to her Instagram Stories to record a video from Zach and Tori’s Washington home.

Amy informed her 1.5 million IG followers that she had to cancel a recent IG Live after discovering that Zach would have surgery.

Amy noted that although she loves chitchatting with her fans and followers, she needed to “rise to the occasion,” adding that she was happy to be able to do so.

“I’m over here watching the grandkids while Zach and Tori handle… while she can be there for Zach,” Amy told her audience. “Zach is in the hospital. He has to go through some surgery and so we’re just hoping and wishing for the best with lots of prayers.”

Amy encouraged her fans to pray for Zach and his family, adding that she’s a firm believer in the power of prayer.

In addition to his parents, Zach’s wife, Tori, also took to social media earlier this week to share the news and ask for prayers.

On Tuesday, Tori told her IG followers, “We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning.”

Tori said that although the surgery is considered routine, she and Zach are nervous. She concluded her message by telling her 1.9 million followers, “Any prayers are greatly appreciated!”

Zach has undergone multiple surgeries related to his dwarfism

As previously mentioned, this isn’t the first surgery Zach has undergone. During an episode of LPBW when Zach was younger, he underwent emergency surgery after becoming violently ill with headaches and vomiting.

A buildup of fluid was the culprit after having a shunt placed as a child. The three-hour-long surgery was successful, and Zach could return home after a week’s hospital stay and resume his normal activities shortly thereafter.

Surgery for dwarves afflicted with achondroplasia is not uncommon. Although Amy, who was born with the same type of dwarfism as Zach, has escaped health issues due to her diagnosis. Zach and Tori’s children have already faced some health-related challenges and surgery.

Zach and Tori’s children Jackson and Lilah have faced health challenges related to their achondroplasia

Zach and Tori’s son, Jackson, had surgery to correct the bowing in his legs when he was just 4 years old. Jackson has since healed, and his surgery’s results will continue to become evident over time.

The couple’s daughter, Lilah, was diagnosed with strabismus, commonly referred to as crossed eyes. The preschooler will likely require surgery in the future, but she is now treating her condition with glasses after previously wearing an eye patch.

Matt was born with a different type of dwarfism known as diastrophic dysplasia. Matt’s dwarfism caused him to have multiple surgeries as a child, and he requires crutches for mobility.

Despite their stature, the Roloffs have shown TLC audiences that they don’t let their diagnoses get in the way of leading fulfilling, happy lives.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.