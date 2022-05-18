LPBW: Listing agent weighs in on selling Roloff Farms, tried to ‘keep the property’ in the family

A real estate broker gave their insight regarding selling Roloff Farms. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Matt Roloff of Little People, Big World recently listed the north side of Roloff Farms for sale, and the listing agent weighed in, sharing the pros and cons of buying the farm.

Citing “time to move toward the next season of life,” Matt listed 16 of the total 109 acres of Roloff Farms for sale last week with an asking price of $4 million.

Matt decided to list the farm for sale after negotiations with his kids fell through, as LPBW viewers watched during the Season 23 premiere this week.

LPBW viewers have come to know the Roloffs’ five-bedroom, six-bathroom farmhouse, as it is where Matt and his ex-wife Amy Roloff raised their four kids Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob. The farmhouse became a familiar setting for viewers over the last 16 years.

Listing agent lists pros and cons of buying north side of Roloff Farms

Now, the principal broker for the Oregon-based boutique agency LUXE, Juli Martin, has provided some insight into the farm listing and what may attract and/or drive away potential buyers.

Martin shared a tip about selling such a high-profile property: “Part of the process is you have to be as transparent as possible to reduce the noise and clutter.”

The farmhouse is included in the sale of the north side of Roloff Farms. Pic credit: Forbes Global Properties

As far as advantages are concerned, Martin says that the familiarity definitely plays a role. “I think people feel personally connected to this home, in a way that is different from just a property that they see as a piece of real estate.”

“They feel like the house itself is a character that they’ve come to know over the 20-year history of this show—there’s already a heightened emotional connection that makes it feel like home because it’s been in people’s living rooms,” Martin added.

And the disadvantages of listing such a famous property? Martin says, “Well, maybe the same thing. There’s all the associations in the show, of the inherent drama of television. Also people have watched the house’s evolution—they know every detail of every remodel.”

“There’s no mystery. They can go back through the footage and find out exactly what was done and when. But I’m not sure if that’s a disadvantage or advantage,” she added.

LPBW patriarch Matt Roloff tried to keep the sale ‘inside the family’

Martin opened up about trying to keep the sale in the family, but explained that negotiations with Matt’s kids fell through, leading Matt to list the property.

“The property was offered to the kids many times before it went to market,” Martin shared. “We worked with one of Matt’s kids for about a week to try to keep the sale of the property inside the family before moving forward with putting the house on the market. It just didn’t come together on the choice of said child, who went in another direction.”

There are plenty of other advantages that come with purchasing the 16-acre property that includes not only the remodeled farmhouse, but a farm stand and play structures. There’s also the nearby Silicon Forest and as Martin mentioned, TV production possibilities for prospective buyers.

With a listing price of $4 million, Martin says the property is a “steal,” adding that “[it fits] the profile of a wide range of buyers, from people in the tech industry to hobby agriculturalists to big families.”

Martin feels that purchasing the property is a unique opportunity for potential buyers: “I feel like this is such a beautiful chance to be able to share something so specific and so unique, that, you know, it’s just really special.”

Martin also tapped into Matt’s artistic flair, noting the multitude of projects he’s completed on the farm over the years.

“Also, I feel like there’s an opportunity to bring Matt’s genius and his artistic flair to a totally different audience than the folks who would watch the show, or who are aware of the show.”

Ahead of Season 23 of LPBW, Matt Roloff foreshadowed listing the farm for sale: “I’ve got this new plan. If it plays out the way that I hope it does, you know, I think life on the farm is going to change forever.”

Season 23 of Little People, Big World premieres on Tuesday, May 17 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.