LPBW: Jacob Roloff shares mysterious video of building on fire at Roloff Farms without explanation

Jacob Roloff didn’t give an explanation for a video he shared of a building on fire at Roloff Farms. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff shared an alarming video of a building set ablaze on Roloff Farms without an explanation.

Lately, Jacob has been spending a lot of time helping his dad Matt Roloff on the farm.

LPBW alum Jacob Roloff shares mysterious video of building on fire at Roloff Farms

The 25-year-old new dad took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a perplexing video of a small wooden building in flames.

Jacob began walking towards the fire before panning his camera to show fierce flames and smoke pouring out of the structure in the video.

Careful not to get too close to the blaze, Jacob zoomed in on the flames as they completely engulfed the wooden shack.

The burning structure was located very close to another prominent structure on Roloff Farms, the famous Pirate Ship.

Jacob was silent throughout the video and didn’t provide a caption explaining why the fire occurred and whether it was intentional.

The fire comes on the heels of another “scary” structure fire that broke out on the farm last month in a 110-year-old barn on the property.

Luckily for the Roloffs, no one was injured (including the chickens) and the barn was able to be saved, thanks to the quick thinking by some of Matt’s employees at Roloff Farms.

Jacob Roloff’s life since leaving LPBW

Jacob stopped filming for LPBW in 2016. In 2020, Jacob accused an executive producer from TLC of molesting him during his time on the long-running series.

Since stepping away from LPBW, Jacob married Isabel Sofia Rock and the couple recently welcomed their first child, a son named Mateo, whose name pays homage to Jacob’s father, Matt Roloff.

Jacob made it very clear while Isabel was still pregnant that they would not be sharing their newborn son’s face with the public. Jacob told a fan in an Instagram comment, “None of you will ever see my son.”

Isabel has shared pics of baby Mateo, but has never shown his face. She explained to curious fans why she and Jacob decided to shield their son from the public eye.

“We knew before we had him that we wanted to protect his privacy online,” Isabel shared with her Instagram followers in December 2021, shortly after Mateo’s birth.

“Ultimately Jacob said from the beginning that we will share very little about our kids and I agreed,” Isabel added. “So now we are navigating that daily, checking in with each other about comfortability and what we choose to share.”

Mateo joined cousins Jackson, Lilah, Ember, Bode and Radley Roloff and will soon add another cousin to his family tree when Zach and Tori Roloff welcome their third child, due this spring.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.