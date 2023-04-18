LPBW Jacob Roloff shares aftermath of ‘attack’ on Roloff Farms

Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff showed up at Roloff Farms just in time to save some of their hens.

Jacob has been working on the farm alongside his dad, Matt Roloff, so he spends a lot of time on the property.

On Monday, Jacob shared video footage of a large bald eagle perched on a wooden post near Roloff Farms’ henhouse.

Jacob recorded the massive bird of prey as he exited his car, just in time to zoom in on the eagle before it spotted him and flew away.

Apparently, the eagle was mid-attack when he arrived, but luckily, he showed up just in time, and all of the hens were safe as of his posting.

Jacob added a message in his video, which he shared to his Instagram Story, detailing the event.

LPBW alum Jacob Roloff saves the day at Roloff Farms

“Very cool but very close to losing a chicken just now,” Jacob wrote. “Happened to roll up during the attack and he was in the pen and there are some feathers but all hens safe now.”

Jacob explained how he pulled up to the farm to find an eagle trying to eat their hens. Pic credit: @jacobroloff45/Instagram

Jacob explained that the other night, there was another predator near the chicken coop. He detailed a story in which a raccoon was in the coop, eating the eggs. After he opened the door, Jacob was able to scare off the raccoon, and just in time, before any hens were killed.

Roloff Farms shared one of Jacob’s photos on their Instagram page, captioning the image, “Pretty wild! @jacobroloff45 went to put our chickens up for the night when he saw this Bald Eagle attempting to hunt our flock! Luckily the hens were already hiding but wow what a sight to see 🦅”

Jacob is the only Roloff sibling to stay involved on Roloff Farms

As it turns out, Jacob has been extremely helpful at Roloff Farms. Last summer, Matt detailed an issue on the farm that Jacob was able to alleviate.

There was a soft spot on the property that was causing problems with running their train. Jacob pitched in with “virtually zero instructions” and installed a gutter drain so that a hard surface could be rolled out for their train to run its course.

Jacob is the only one of Matt and Amy Roloff’s four children to stay involved on the farm. Molly, the Roloff’s only daughter, moved out of Oregon and lives a private life in Washington State with her husband, Joel.

Although Jeremy and his wife Audrey stayed in Oregon, they chose to purchase their own land and are focused on other projects. Zach and Tori relocated to Battle Ground, Washington, after negotiations to purchase the north side of the farm fell through, and Matt insinuated that they “weren’t good enough” to run the farm.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.