LPBW: Jacob and Isabel Roloff celebrate their second wedding anniversary

Jacob and Isabel celebrated two years of wedded bliss. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff and his wife, Isabel, celebrated two years of wedded bliss.

On Sunday, September 5, Jacob and Isabel each took to social media to commemorate their special day.

Isabel and Jacob tied the knot in 2019, first eloping in Manzanita, Oregon in front of just three family members. There they captured gorgeous photos at Hug Point near the coast.

Isabel’s brother was in attendance, along with Jacob’s sister Molly and her husband Joel.

A few days later, the couple held a wedding ceremony on Roloff Farms in front of more family and friends — half of the guests knew the couple was married, and half of them were surprised and found out at the second ceremony.

Isabel took to her Instagram Feed to share a series of pics from her and Jacob’s wedding day in 2019.

Isabel and Jacob chose fall-themed colors for their special day, to accompany the gorgeous setting, with Isabel donning a green wreath headband and carrying a bouquet full of orange, red, and white flowers complimented by green foliage.

Isabel and Jacob Roloff commemorate two years of marriage

“Happy anniversary to the love of my life ❤️ Two years ago we did a really good thing, got hitched, and said I do for life,” Isabel told her followers in her caption.

“The years have been jam-packed full of happiness, hardships, challenges, and so many blessings. The two kids in these photos had no idea (but all the hope) that in just a short time they’d be adding the sweetest addition to their pack.”

“We have a lot of work to do, we have a lot of adventures to go on, and we have a lot of love to give. I can’t wait to meet our baby in three months and continue this wild journey together, my love ❤️”

“Sharing some photos from the actual best day ever. September 5th, 2019. Manzanita, Oregon. I love you,” Isabel concluded her post.

In Jacob’s post on his Instagram Feed, he included two pics of Isabel in her wedding gown, along with a selfie of the couple in the woods.

Jacob is ‘grateful’ to Isabel for carrying their son through ‘uncertain times’

Jacob told his followers, “It’s our second wedding anniversary today. Love this woman so much and so grateful and happy that she is carrying our son through some uncertain times.”

Jacob and Isabel announced in July that they are expecting their first child together, a son, who is due in December.

Jacob continued, “I’ve been finishing the last few weeks at my job and for the last 2 months she has been staying in Hillsboro while I come back to Bend.”

“She has handled it so well and pretty soon I’ll be back there for good. Can’t wait to see her thrive as mama juji ❤️❤️❤️” Jacob concluded his caption.

Jacob and Isabel have a wedding anniversary close to Jacob’s mom, Amy Roloff’s anniversary. Amy married Chris Marek on Saturday, August 28 on Roloff Farms.

Jacob and Isabel were in attendance at Amy’s wedding, despite rumors of sibling rivalries among the Roloff siblings.

With their family expanding and everyone seemingly getting along, it looks like life is treating Jacob and Isabel well these days. Here’s to many more happy years for the cute couple!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.