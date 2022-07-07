LPBW: Jackson Roloff is ‘first’ in mom Tori’s heart as he takes home a soccer medal

Tori was proud of her and Zach’s son Jackson for his participation in soccer. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared how proud she was of her and Zach’s son Jackson recently when the preschooler earned himself a soccer medal.

Jackson, like his dad Zach Roloff, has grown to love playing soccer, and earlier this month he competed at the (DAAA) Dwarf Athletic Association of America’s games along with Zach.

Zach and Jackson Roloff compete at Dwarf Athletic Association of America games

Tori shared the fun carousel post on Instagram, including four photos of Jackson and Zach, which she captioned, “So proud watching these two play soccer today!! ⚽️”

“This was Jackson’s first time competing at @daaanationalgames and I think he LOVED it!!,” her caption continued. “Following in Dad’s footsteps!! 👣”

The first slide showed a shot of the back of Jackson’s jersey, with his last name written across the back of his #7 jersey as he watched the activity from the sidelines. A swipe right showed Jackson sweetly grasping Zach’s fingers as they walked in their matching uniforms for their team named the Gamblers.

The last shot in Tori’s post pictured Jackson in action, mid-stride as he dribbled with the soccer ball down the field, giving a smile to the camera, looking completely immersed in the fun he was having.

In another post on the same day, Tori shared that Zach and Jackson were each awarded medals. “First in my heart. 🥇🤍,” she captioned the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The first pic Tori shared showed Zach and Jackson posing with their medals as they smiled for the photo op. Jackson pointed to his medal with a big, closed-mouth grin while Zach bent down to put his arm around his son.

Jackson held his medal for a solo photo, pointing to it with pride and showing the encouraging words, which were printed on the edge of the medal: “Respect, courage, honor, friendship, passion, victory, fair play, and effort.”

Tori’s last slide in the post showed her and Zach’s daughter Lilah’s adorable reaction to her big brother Jackson showing him her medal. Lilah opened her mouth and raised her eyebrows, clearly happy for her brother.

LPBW fans are proud of Zach and Jackson’s efforts

In the comments section, Tori’s followers praised Jackson and Zach’s efforts and pointed out how sweet Lilah’s reaction was.

Tori’s father-in-law, Matt Roloff, was one of the first to comment and wrote, “Jackson is a natural competitor just like his dad @zroloff07.”

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

“[Lilah’s] face says it all!! So proud of you Jackson and dad!!! 🏅🏆⚾️,” read another comment while one of Tori’s fans penned, “🙌😍🙌 great job Zach & Jackson . You’re a great Dad & Jackson looks up to you. Cuteness overload Lilah Bean 😘”

Matt was recently in Washington while attending the 2022 LPA conference in Spokane, several hours from Zach and Tori’s new home in Battle Ground. Luckily, while in the area, Matt was able to watch Jackson play soccer with other kids his age.

Jackson is living his best life these days after undergoing surgery last year to correct the bowing in his legs. The eldest child of Tori and Zach handled the surgery like a champ and isn’t letting it hold him back from anything in life.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.