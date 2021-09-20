LPBW: Jackson Roloff enjoys his first NFL game with mom Tori and dad Zach

Zach and Tori Roloff took their son Jackson to his first NFL game and they had a blast. Pic credit: TLC

Zach and Tori Roloff of Little People, Big World took their son Jackson to his first NFL game and they had an absolute blast.

Now that football season is well underway and stadiums are opening back up for their fans, Zach and Tori Roloff took advantage of a lovely Sunday and made a family event out of watching an NFL game.

Tori’s followers are probably aware that she is a huge Seattle Seahawks fan, so it was no surprise that she and Zach would make the three-hour trek from Hillsboro, Oregon to Seattle, Washington to catch a game at Lumen Field.

Tori took to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 19 to share some fun pics of herself, Zach, and Jackson enjoying themselves.

Jackson Roloff attends his first NFL game with parents Tori and Zach

The 30-year-old mom of two captioned her post, “Over 600 days since fans have stepped inside this stadium.🏟”

Tori continued, “Over 3,650 days since Zach and I have stepped inside this stadium. ❤️” and also added, “First time baby j has stepped inside this stadium! 🎉”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tori expressed her excitement, writing, “And we got to be there! Such a fun afternoon watching football IN PERSON!🏈”

She then shared, “Either [I’m] getting old or my memory is going, because: wow, I don’t remember it being that loud! 🗣 Even though we lost, thanks for the awesome afternoon @seahawks”

Jackson Roloff is a busy preschooler

Among the pics that Tori shared were some of her, Zach, and Jackson posing in the stands, with Jackson sporting his noise-canceling headphones.

Of course, Jackson got a stadium hot dog for his first visit to Lumen Field, and Tori shared some more fun pics on her Instagram Stories, telling her followers, “First hawks game for this kid!” in a pic showing Jackson giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

Tori also shared some pics to her Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Jackson’s younger sister, Lilah, wasn’t in attendance, but she’s still a bit young to attend an NFL game, so Jackson got to enjoy some one-on-one time with his parents.

Tori and Zach have talked about trying to schedule fun, solo outings with their kids, and they love to travel as a family.

Last month, Jackson played an important role when he was the ring bearer in his grandma Amy Roloff’s wedding to Chris Marek at Roloff Farms.

Jackson is growing up before LPBW fans’ eyes and he even started four-year-old preschool this fall, making mom Tori emotional.

Jackson clearly had a great time with his parents — what an event for a four-year-old to share some one-on-one time with Mom and Dad!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.