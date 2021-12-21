LPBW: Jackson and Lilah Roloff visit Santa Claus for the first time – see the adorable pic

Jackson Roloff was excited to meet Santa Claus for the first time this year. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff took their kids Jackson and Lilah to meet Santa Claus for the first time and Tori hopes it becomes a family tradition.

With Christmas just around the corner, many parents are taking their kids to sit on Santa’s lap and give him their Christmas lists.

This year, Tori and Zach’s kids, Jackson and Lilah, got to meet the man in the red suit for the very first time and they had mixed reactions.

Tori took to Instagram to share a pic of Jackson and Lilah visiting Santa, COVID-19-style.

LPBW siblings Jackson and Lilah Roloff meet Santa Claus for the first time

In the pic, Santa waved as he wore a mask and was socially distanced from Jackson and Lilah, who sat in front of him on a leather ottoman.

In her caption, Tori explained that Santa hasn’t been a huge deal in her family, but this year, Jackson caught wind of the tradition and wanted to see what all the fuss was about.

“So Santa has not been encouraged (or discouraged) in our house,” Tori captioned her post. “We’ve always just stuck to the true Christmas story and Santa has been a fun addition.”

“Well Jackson caught on to this fun addition this year and really wanted to go see Santa to tell him what he wanted for Christmas!”

As it turns out, Jackson absolutely loved meeting Santa (as evidenced by his huge smile in the pic) but his little sister Lilah wasn’t exactly sure what to make of it.

“This was our first time going to meet Santa (I have tried previous years and both kids would have NOTHING to do with the idea) and it was so much fun! Lilah definitely wasn’t into it this year but honestly did better than I thought she would!”

Tori hopes visiting Santa becomes a family tradition in the Roloff house

And even though Lilah wasn’t exactly thrilled about meeting Santa, Tori hopes her kids will continue their visits and turn it into an annual affair.

“I do hope this will be a fun tradition we can continue in the future because this truly was so much fun to watch! 💚❤️🎅🏼🎄”

In the comments, Tori shared what Jackson asked Santa to put on his Christmas list.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

“Legos and basketball stuff,” was on Jackson’s wish list, according to his mom.

Jackson recently underwent leg surgery to correct the bowing in his legs, but that isn’t stopping the four-year-old from living his best life.

And with a new sibling on the way for Jackson and Lilah in a few months, it looks like Tori and Zach will be prepping to take three kids to visit Santa before they know it.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.