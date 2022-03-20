LPBW: Isabel Roloff talks post-baby ‘bump’ 3 months after welcoming son Mateo — ee the pic

Isabel Roloff opened up about her “bump” three months after welcoming her and Jacob’s first son, Mateo. Pic credit: @jacobroloff45/Instagram

Isabel Roloff of Little People, Big World fame shared a photo of her postpartum belly to normalize “bumps” after pregnancy.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Isabel and Jacob welcomed their first child, a son named Mateo, in December 2021.

Since Mateo’s birth, Isabel has been transparent with her fans about the ups and downs of experiencing motherhood for the first time.

Although Isabel and Jacob have chosen not to reveal Mateo’s identity online, they still share pics that don’t show his face and update their fans on his progress.

LPBW: Isabel Roloff shares post-baby bump in unedited photo

Recently, Isabel shared a picture with her Instagram followers on her stories. The pic was a mirror selfie taken from the side, exposing Isabel’s bare skin and stretch marks on her abdomen.

“This is me 3 months pp!” Isabel captioned the picture. “Documenting it for myself mostly but to normalize that I still have a little bump and it’s totally okay.”

Isabel then shared with her followers that she suffered from ab separation, or diastasis recti, its medical term. According to Mayo Clinic, the condition can be painful.

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

“During pregnancy, the growing uterus stretches the muscles in the abdomen. This can cause the two large parallel bands of muscles that meet in the middle of the abdomen (rectus muscles) to become separated by an abnormal distance — a condition called diastasis recti or diastasis recti abdominis.”

Isabel has been open and accepting of changes motherhood has brought her

“I had really bad ab separation. My baby was 9 freaking lbs. Sometimes I’m like ‘dang what if I want more kids; what will it look like then if this is what happened with my first?’ Such a trip. Bodies are incredible. It is what it is. ❤”

According to Isabel’s frequent updates on Instagram, Baby Mateo is thriving, and she’s fully embracing motherhood. She recently opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding and gave herself credit for persevering through a tough time.

This isn’t the first time Isabel has shared raw, unfiltered photos of her post-baby body. One month after welcoming Mateo, Isabel took to Instagram to share an up-close, black and white snap of her post-baby belly.

“Everything has changed, and yet it’s as though I’ve known him forever. This new body of mine has changed with these new lines, the road maps that led me to my son,” Isabel wrote.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.