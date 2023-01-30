LPBW: Isabel Roloff shows off stunning new haircut — see the before and after

Isabel Roloff is sporting a beautiful new hairstyle, and Little People, Big World fans are here for it.

Isabel is married to Amy and Matt Roloff’s youngest child, son Jacob Roloff, and has made a name for herself on social media.

With 132,000 followers on Instagram, Isabel frequently shares tidbits of her personal life with her fans, and she did just that over the weekend.

Isabel shared a Reel documenting the before-and-after process as she chopped off her long locks.

She sat in her stylist’s chair to begin the video, showing off her hair’s length, which nearly reached her waist. The text on the video read, “BEFORE.”

Next, her camera panned to the floor to reveal her hair lying in a pile as the song Flowers by Miley Cyrus played.

Jacob Roloff’s wife Isabel Roloff debuts new shorter do

The “AFTER” shot was stunning, as Isabel cut many inches off her hair, taking it to shoulder length. She stood in front of a full-length mirror to capture some video of her stylist’s work and videoed herself from the car, running her fingers through her hair and smiling, clearly pleased with the outcome.

Isabel captioned her Reel, “I DID IT 💇🏼‍♀️.”

After sharing the video, Isabel took to her Instagram Stories to elaborate on what she had done after receiving some questions in her DMs.

Isabel clarified that the gorgeous red hue she’s sporting is, in fact, her natural hair color. Also, due to how much hair she cut off, Isabel was asked whether she donated any of it.

“I didn’t donate it because it was too damaged this time around, planning to next time for sure if I can, good thing my hair grows really fast!” Isabel wrote before asking for recommendations for places to donate her hair next time around.

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

LPBW cast and fans gush over Isabel’s new look

Isabel’s new look was well received, and her post garnered more than 6,200 likes and hundreds of comments.

Her mother-in-law, Amy, was one of the first to comment, telling her that it looked “Oh so very cute.”

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Others gushed over Isabel’s new shorter length, letting her know how “CUTE,” “amazing,” and “Gorgeous” it looked.

Isabel is a writer, artist, yoga instructor, and Feng Shui consultant

Isabel and Jacob welcomed their first child, son Mateo, in December 2021. Raising a 1-year-old keeps Isabel busy, but she also stays occupied with her multi-faceted side hustles.

Per her Instagram bio, Isabel is a self-described “Writer of poetry” and “Artist in many forms.” She also runs her multimedia art Instagram page, Art by Izzy Rock, where she shares her creations with her 12,000 followers.

Isabel is also a certified yoga instructor, earning her certification in July 2020.

Isabel has also combined her love of writing with Jacob’s passion for photography. The couple sells poem postcards on their website, described as “Postcards of Jacob’s photography paired with poems from my soon to be released poetry book.”

In addition, Isabel became certified in Feng Shui in 2021 to help people “energize and create balance in their sacred spaces.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.