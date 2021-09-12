LPBW: Isabel Roloff opens up about Roloff family rumors, whether she wants to join the cast of the show

Isabel Roloff opened up to her fans about appearing on LPBW and distancing herself from the rest of the Roloff family. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff’s wife, Isabel Roloff, talked about assumptions fans make about her and set the record straight.

Isabel cleared the air when it comes to her appearing on LPBW and distancing herself from the rest of the Roloff family.

The 25-year-old mother-to-be took to her Instagram Stories to answer some fans’ questions in a question box she titled “Assumptions about me.”

Isabel Roloff has no desire to appear on LPBW

One such assumption that one of Isabel’s fans wrote said, “You want to be on LPBW. Maybe 😉”

Isabel answered, “False. I have no desire to be filmed[.] I am pretty awkward on camera,” with a background pic of a sunflower field, presumably at Roloff Farms.

Jacob’s wife has never appeared on any episodes of LPBW, and her husband Jacob stopped filming in 2016.

Jacob would later reveal that he was allegedly groomed and molested by an executive producer at TLC.

Another one of Isabel’s fan questions had to do with the perceived rivalry among the rest of the Roloff family.

Rumors have been stirring for years that the Roloffs’ children — twin brothers Zach and Jeremy, as well as Molly, and Jacob, and their spouses — haven’t gotten along.

Isabel sets the record straight about her relationship with the rest of the Roloffs

Isabel seemed to set the record straight, though, when one of her followers submitted another assumption that read, “I’ve read that you and Jacob keep your distance from the Roloffs?”

Isabel included a pic with her answer, that included herself and her husband Jacob posing with Molly Roloff and her husband Joel.

“Rule #1: don’t believe everything you read,” Isabel answered, shooting down the rumor.

Some of the Roloff siblings have reportedly been feuding for years, according to a family insider who predicted there would be an “incredibly awkward” sibling run-in at Amy Roloff’s wedding last month.

That wasn’t the case, however, and the Roloff siblings were able to come together for the sake of Amy and her husband Chris Marek to celebrate their big day on August 28.

Isabel and Jacob, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary on September 6, recently announced that they’re expecting their first child, a son, in December.

“We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December,” Isabel shared on her Instagram page of the good news.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.