LPBW: Isabel Roloff is ready for ‘hot mom summer’ as she cools off in a sleek one-piece

Isabel Roloff of Little People, Big World fame is ready for “hot mom summer” as she promotes body positivity.

Isabel and her husband Jacob Roloff welcomed their first child, son Mateo Roloff, in December 2021. Now, six months after his birth, Isabel is “giving the middle finger” to her inner critic and showing off her swimsuit body.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the weekend, Isabel shared a photo of a recent trip she and Jacob took to Surprise, Arizona, where they visited Jacob’s dad Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Isabel Roloff sizzles in swimsuit for Arizona getaway

In the pic, Isabel exited a swimming pool, looking glam with an oversized, white sunhat and a black, one-piece swimsuit with a plunging v-neckline.

In her caption, Isabel admitted that she has struggled to appreciate her physique in a swimsuit. She shared the battles she has faced, her inner dialogue being her biggest hurdle.

“Initially upon seeing this photo of myself, I thought, ‘dang I look good!’ Which is surprising because I NEVER thought I would like a photo of me in a swimsuit,” Isabel wrote. “Then my inner critic said awful, mean things and I vowed this would never see the light of day.”

Despite her inner critic trying to dictate her feelings towards herself, Isabel shared the photo anyway to prove a point.

“Well, this is me giving the middle finger to my inner critic :) I feel good. I look good. I am so much more than just my body,” she added.

She continued, “Posting this to normalize the fact that we don’t have to necessarily like where our bodies are at, we can want to change, but we can still show up and work on loving ourselves out loud and boldly — like we do others. It’s hot mom summer y’all. “

LPBW fans shower Isabel with body positivity

Isabel’s followers felt similarly and took to the comments section where they showed appreciation for her post-baby body and her positive outlook.

“You look amazing🔥 No way you had a baby 6months ago..OK yes I know, but dang you look amazing,” wrote one of Isabel’s supporters.

Another told her, “You look fantastic!! I’m so glad so many amazing people are trying to change the way we see ourselves, I’m trying and it’s tough but I’m better than I used to be.”

More positive comments flooded the comments, with Isabel’s followers agreeing that she is “beautiful,” both inside and out.

Earlier this year, Isabel shared some pics of her stomach’s stretch marks after giving birth. Rather than hiding them, Isabel vowed to share her body just the way it is.

“I used to hide my body in baggy/black clothes and try my hardest to go unnoticed,” Isabel penned. “Now by body has marks and scars and rolls and I’ll be damned if I keep hiding. Life is too short for that s**t.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.