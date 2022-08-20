LPBW: Isabel Roloff explains why Instagram removed her bare-stomach post

Instagram removed a recent bare-belly photo from Isabel’s account. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Isabel Roloff of Little People, Big World fame explained why Instagram recently removed her bare-belly post from the social media platform.

Isabel, wife of former LPBW star Jacob Roloff, often touts body positivity on social media and doesn’t tolerate body shamers.

Having given birth to her and Jacob’s first child, son Mateo, eight months ago, Isabel has been transparent about the changes her body underwent during pregnancy.

One month after Mateo’s birth, Isabel proudly showed off her stretch marks, telling her fans, “This new body of mine has changed with these new lines, the road maps that led me to my son,” adding, “Proof that every part of me stretched to accommodate him, and I’d do it all again.”

Then, three months following Mateo’s birth, Isabel got vulnerable with her fans once again, this time showing off her post-baby “bump,” and telling her fans, “Bodies are incredible. It is what it is.”

Most recently, Isabel took to Instagram where she shared a bare-belly pic. In the photo, Isabel posed for a mirror selfie, slightly lifting up her shirt to reveal her abdomen. However, the post was removed by Instagram – Isabel later took to her Stories to explain why.

LPBW star Isabel Roloff explains why Instagram removed her bare-belly photo

Sharing the same mirror selfie of her exposed stomach, Isabel captioned it, “Instagram keeps deleting this. I don’t understand. It’s just a stomach? 🙃”

Adding another slide to her Stories, Isabel further explained that it wasn’t her bare stomach that Instagram took issue with, but rather the language on her t-shirt, which read, “Ladylike as f**k.”

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

“Clarifying!” Isabel began the caption of her second slide. “My shirt I’m wearing in the beginning of my story says f**k (that’s the only f word I’d ever use?) and a shadow ban is when Instagram decides you broke the rules so they don’t show your content to anyone!”

Isabel freely shares images of herself but not her and Jacob’s son Mateo

Although Isabel shares plenty of her personal life with her 133,000 Instagram followers, one thing her fans won’t see is Mateo’s face, as she and Jacob have chosen not to share Mateo’s identity publicly.

Ahead of Mateo’s birth, Jacob responded to a follower on social media, warning his fans that they won’t see Mateo’s face on social media: “Thank you thank you for friendly comments however none of you (online) will ever ‘see’ my son. It is, specifically, not personal.”

According to Isabel’s explanation, she and Jacob made their decision as a family and explained, “We had this discussion a few days after I found out I was pregnant. With what Jacob has been through, it was not a surprise to me that this is what he would want.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.