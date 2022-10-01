LPBW: Isabel Roloff calls off house tour amid social media criticism

Isabel claims that she will refrain from talking about her and Jacob Roloff’s new home on social media. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Isabel Roloff of Little People, Big World fame told her fans that she and her husband, Jacob Roloff, won’t be discussing their new home amid critics saying “awful things” about her.

Isabel is very active on social media, often sharing snippets of her personal life with her 133K Instagram followers.

Her husband, Jacob, however, is quite a bit more reserved when it comes to sharing his personal life online.

When their son Mateo was born in December 2021, the couple made it clear that they would not be sharing his identity online, keeping his face hidden in any photos.

Isabel and Jacob are moving into a new home, which should come as a happy time in the couples’ lives. However, Isabel has received criticism online that has her rethinking sharing a house tour that she promised her followers.

Recently, Isabel took to her IG Stories to explain that recent events have swayed her decision, citing articles painting her in a negative light, telling her fans that she needs to “protect” her heart.

Isabel Roloff calls off house tour amid internet criticism

“As for the house tour I promised you… it’s not going to happen anymore unfortunately,” Isabel wrote.

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

The red-haired beauty noted that Jacob reminded her that when she posts online, she should expect both good and bad feedback, telling her fans that critics are “going to say something about everything” she does.

Isabel told her fans that as a defense mechanism, she would begin to “limit” what she shares on social media.

“I’m just STILL not used to this kind of thing where everything I do and say is used against me and probably never will be,” Isabel continued. “So, for now, we aren’t talking about our new home or our move. Maybe some day.”

Isabel added that just like she and Jacob have strived to protect Mateo’s privacy, they also want to “protect” her heart, and was hopeful that her followers would understand.

LPBW fans slam Isabel for complaining on social media

Over on Reddit, LPBW fans critiqued Isabel’s IG Stories share, accusing her of wanting to be relevant online and bashing her for complaining.

Pic credit: u/worldtraveler76/Reddit

“She’s the kind of person that complains they don’t get to talk and then uses the floor to talk about not being able to talk,” wrote one of Isabel’s critics while another pointed out that if she simply stopped sharing her personal life online, she would have “nothing to discuss.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.