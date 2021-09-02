LPBW: Isabel Roloff admits to struggling with the ‘number on the scale’ during pregnancy checkup

Isabel Roloff is struggling with her pregnancy weight gain. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff got candid about gaining weight during pregnancy and admitted she struggles with “the number on the scale.”

Isabel and her husband Jacob Roloff announced that they are expecting their first child, a son.

“We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December,” Isabel wrote of the happy news in July.

Isabel has been open about her mental health struggles and has become an advocate for self-love, especially regarding body image.

Now, Isabel has opened up about the reality of healing from body image and eating disorders and gave her fans an up-close and personal account of her experience.

Isabel took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 1, to share a lengthy message with her fans.

Isabel Roloff is struggling with gaining weight during pregnancy

“Unfortunately the number on the scale is weighing heavily on me today from yesterday’s appointment,” Isabel told her followers.

“Now I know that I weigh more than I ever have which of course is going to be normal for being pregnant and everything the comes with that. I knew I could decline to step on the scale but went anyway and then was immediately triggered by the number I saw,” she continued.

“Even though I feel great, and even logically know I look great too, growing a human! But our minds can be mean to us still even after years and years of work to become more accepting of ourselves,” she continued.

“I know my body is doing something miraculous but those thoughts still creep in that the number I saw is somehow a reflection of my worth. Reminder: Healing is not linear,” Isabel concluded.

Isabel has struggled with body image for years

Isabel also included a photo of herself in high school, looking much thinner, and explained that she was dealing with an eating disorder at the time.

She captioned her pic, “This is high school Izzy. Struggling with an eating disorder silently. Obsessed with the number on the scale. So that’s what I mean when I say healing is not linear. She’s still in there, deep down. But I have so much compassion for her and what she’s overcome 🖤”

Earlier this year, Isabel opened up about body image and what it was like living as a curvy woman with a skinny partner.

With only a few months left until Isabel and Jacob meet their baby boy, the couple shared that they’ve already chosen his name.

Although they haven’t disclosed their son’s name yet, Isabel explained, “We chose the name meant for our son. That’s the only way I know how to explain it. The name came almost 10 years ago and just stuck. It was simply meant to be.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.