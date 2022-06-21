LPBW: Here’s the first thing Amy Roloff and Chris Marek did upon their return from an 18-day motorcycle trip

Amy and Chris recently returned from an extended motorcycle trip. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World couple Amy Roloff and Chris Marek recently returned from an 18-day motorcycle trip and shared the first thing they did upon arriving home in Oregon.

Amy has become much more adventurous since she’s been with Chris, an avid motorcycle rider. The newlyweds often take trips together on Chris’ bike, and Amy loves to share their adventures with her millions of followers on social media.

Recently, Amy and Chris loaded up and headed north to Canada, where they visited Hudson’s Hope in British Columbia, the Bavarian village of Leavenworth, Washington, the Yukon Territory, and historic downtown Skagway, Alaska.

Upon their return, Amy took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a little about their trip and what she and Chris planned to do as soon as they arrived home.

First, she shared a couple’s selfie of herself and Chris flexing their arms as they posed for the pic in front of Chris’ motorcycle. Amy captioned it, “We did it! 18 days later we’re back home! What a whirlwind amazing motorcycle trip. The minute we came into the Portland area – allergies hit me.”

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Next, Amy shared the first thing she and Chris planned to do since her allergies were bothering her. She recorded a video for her followers, explaining her and Chris’ plans upon returning to The Beaver State.

Amy shares the first thing she and Chris did upon returning to Oregon

“Chris and I just got back from our 18-day motorcycle trip and guess what the first thing I’m gonna do?” Amy asked her followers. “Cuz that’s almost like two and a half weeks… wash our sheets and have a nice, fresh, clean bed to sleep in. We are so, so excited. So, that’s my first thing that I will be doing since we’ve been back. Oh, brothers!”

LPBW viewers watched Amy and Chris tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony before friends and family on Roloff Farms last August. Since getting hitched, the duo says married life has been good to them.

“Well, I mean, I think it’s treating us great. Uh, it feels comfortable, it feels new. I keep learning about Chris and each other and, you know, stuff, and we keep adjusting, and he’ll say compromising,” Amy revealed about their marriage.

For his part, Chris said they’re still working through some minor hiccups, but all in all, they’re in a happy place since becoming Mr. and Mrs. Marek.

“Well, I mean, so far, you know, no big surprises or anything that I wasn’t prepared for,” Chris added. “There’s obviously still a little bit of a learning curve going on, but we’re enjoying life, we’re having fun.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.