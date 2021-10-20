LPBW: Get a sneak peek of Tori and Zach Roloff’s new nearly $1 million Washington home

Zach and Tori Roloff recently moved from Oregon to their beautiful new home in Washington. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff are enjoying life in Washington — read on for details and a sneak peek inside their new home.

Tori Roloff announced that she, Zach, and their kids Jackson and Lilah were moving out of Oregon and into a new home in Washington.

On Friday, October 15, Tori made a surprising post on her Instagram Feed, telling her fans, “Guess what?! WE MOVED!!”

Tori shared a pic of the family sitting on their new front porch, along with one last family pic in front of their old house in Oregon.

Now, Tori has shared a glimpse inside her and Zach’s nearly $1 million dwelling, which is just a short drive from Roloff Farms.

Tori took to her Instagram Stories once again on Tuesday, October 19, and shared a few glances of her family’s new abode.

LPBW star Tori Roloff shows a glimpse of family’s new home in Washington

In one view of the house, Tori shared a glimpse of the family’s new kitchen, which includes a white tile backsplash, a stainless steel spring coil faucet to match the stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops.

Tori shared a few pics of the new house. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Another slide showed Tori and Zach’s daughter, Lilah, grabbing onto a window sill as she peeked outside at her dad and brother enjoying their bonfire.

“Haha ignore my reflection,” Tori wrote as the caption, as she could be seen filming from a seat on the couch in the window’s reflection.

Zach and Jackson Roloff enjoy father-son time on their new property

In another glimpse at the outside of the house, Tori shared some footage of Zach and Jackson enjoying a bonfire in their new backyard.

“They’re still out there. Gosh I love them,” Tori wrote on one of her Instagram Story slides, tagging her husband Zach.

Zach and Jackson enjoyed a bonfire in their new backyard. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

In the next slide, Zach and Jackson can be seen close-up, sitting next to each other in camping chairs as they enjoyed the bonfire in front of them.

According to In Touch, Zach and Tori’s new home, which was built in 2018, sits on two acres of land, includes “tasteful modern finishes,” and has heated floors throughout certain portions of the home.

Zach and Tori shelled out a cool $944,000 for their new home, which also boasts 3,300 square feet of living space.

Although Zach and Tori have moved out of Oregon and confirmed that they won’t be living on the farm, Tori confirmed that they’ll still be filming for LPBW, much to LPBW fans’ delight.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.