LPBW fans wonder if Amy Roloff will publicly change her last name after marrying Chris Marek

LPBW fans are curious whether Amy Roloff will take Chris Marek’s surname now that they’re married. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff, the matriarch of Little People, Big World, tied the knot with her husband Chris Marek on August 28 and LPBW fans are wondering if she’s going to take his last name.

The 57-year-old LPBW star married her first husband, Matt Roloff, in 1987 and their marriage lasted for nearly 30 years.

Amy and Matt share four children — twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and son Jacob — as well as four grandchildren with two more on the way.

Just last month, Amy and Chris tied the knot on Roloff Farms in front of friends and family, after a two-year-long engagement.

Will Amy Roloff become Amy Marek? LPBW fans want to know

Now, LPBW fans are wondering — will Amy keep the Roloff family name or take her husband Chris Marek’s surname?

Traditionally, a woman changing her last name to her husband’s goes back to a time in history when women were considered property of their fathers. Then, when they got married, they belonged to their husbands.

Many modern women don’t want to be considered the property of any man, and hence either keep their own surname or hyphenate it with their husband’s.

In a recent post on her Instagram account, Amy shared a sweet pic of herself and Chris celebrating their fifth “dating” anniversary.

Many of Amy’s followers, however, were more concerned with whether she’ll keep her ex-husband’s last name or take Chris’s.

LPBW fans press Amy Roloff about changing her last name

One of Amy’s followers thought she should use Chris’s name when it comes to Instagram and told her, “Hey Amy you should change your last name on Instagram[.]”

“Amy when the name change ???” another one of Amy’s curious fans asked the TLC star.

Curious LPBW fans asked Amy about changing her last name from Roloff to Marek. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

One LPBW fan felt that the Roloff surname no longer belongs to Amy, since she divorced Matt and remarried, and they let her know it.

“@amyjroloff you should use your own [maiden] last name or Chris’s but [Roloff] its not yours anymore… just my humble opinion[.]”

“Idk why U haven’t Hyphenated your last name or have U just not on Instagram? Love U& Chris,” wrote another fan who thought maybe Amy is using Chris’s last name in her personal life.

Many female celebrities are known professionally by a certain name, as in Amy’s case, and her fans have come to know her as Amy Roloff.

Also, her business, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen, would have to be re-branded if she were to change her name professionally. It’s possible that Amy legally changed her name to Marek, but is keeping the Roloff surname for business purposes.

Amy, who recently celebrated her 57th birthday on the same day as her daughter Molly, and Chris recently invited Matt and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler over for dinner.

Matt told his fans in an Instagram post that Amy invited him to dinner as a gesture of gratitude for his help planning her wedding, including offering Roloff Farms as their venue.

Amy confirmed that a wedding special was filmed and should be airing within the new few months, so stay tuned!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.