LPBW fans think they know the gender of Tori and Zach Roloff’s third baby

Did Tori Roloff share a hint about her and Zach’s third baby’s gender? Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World couple Zach and Tori Roloff haven’t announced the gender of their third baby, but fans think they know what it is.

In November 2021, Tori and Zach announced they were expecting their third child.

Their news came on the heels of a miscarriage earlier in the year that left the couple understandably devastated.

Now, with Tori nearing the end of her pregnancy, LPBW fans have been paying extra attention to her posts on Instagram.

Tori Roloff poses with Jackson and Lilah in blue-themed outfits

On Sunday, Tori took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing with her and Zach’s kids, Jackson and Lilah.

“Matching ‘till they won’t let me anymore!! 💙💙💙” Tori chose to caption the pic.

In the photo, like her caption teased, Tori, Jackson, and Lilah all wore blue. Tori sported a blue and white, ankle-length dress with white sandals. Lilah donned a denim dress with white leggings, and tan sandals, and her big brother Jackson wore a matching, denim, button-down shirt paired with khaki pants and tennis shoes.

Between the three blue hearts that Tori chose to use in her caption and all of the blues in their wardrobe choices for the snap, LPBW fans began putting two and two together, and many of them felt it was a subtle hint at baby number three’s gender.

LPBW fans think Tori Roloff teased she’s expecting a boy

One of Tori’s followers showed up in the comments section to compliment her dress as well as Jackson and Lilah’s outfits. They added, “I’m guessing your having a 💙.”

Another one of Tori’s fans thought her post subtly hint at baby number three’s gender. They commented, “Are you telling us it’s a boy? Lol 😍”

“I think it a boy!! 💙💙,” wrote another LPBW fan who guessed Tori and Zach would be welcoming a second son.

One asked, “Are you having another boy?” while yet another fan assumed the baby’s gender was male when they commented, “Ohh! You going to have a baby BOY!???”

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Despite their predictions about the gender of Tori and Zach’s third child, the couple already made it clear that this baby’s sex would be a surprise.

In December 2021, Zach shared with TLC, “We’re not gonna find out if it’s a boy or a girl. We’re doing that tie-breaker thing.”

Tori verified Zach’s statement earlier this year during an Instagram Q&A. When one of her fans asked whether she and Zach would be finding out the gender of their third child, Tori responded, “Surprise!”

Although Tori hasn’t announced her due date, it looks as though she and Zach are expecting their newest addition sometime in the next few months. Baby Roloff will mark the seventh grandchild for the Roloff family, following siblings Jackson and Lilah and cousins Ember, Bode, Radley, and Mateo.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.