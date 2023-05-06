LPBW fans slam Zach Roloff for snubbing wife Tori on her birthday

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff celebrated her birthday recently, but her husband, Zach Roloff, didn’t acknowledge it on social media.

Tori celebrated her 32nd birthday on May 3.

The LPBW star almost shares a birthday with her and Zach’s youngest son, Josiah, who just turned 1 on April 30.

Tori and Zach celebrated Josiah’s birthday with a cowboy-themed bash, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Both Tori and Zach shared photos to commemorate Josiah’s big day on their respective Instagrams. Tori flooded her feed with a montage of videos and photos of Josiah and his siblings, Jackson and Lilah.

Meanwhile, Zach posted two pics of Josiah in a post he captioned, “Si Si’s birthday yesterday! What a great year with this kid, a super chill baby that tolerates all the chaos of his sibs and loves the attention.”

Just three days after Josiah turned 1, Tori turned 32, but Zach made no mention of it online.

Tori Roloff posted about her birthday online, but Zach Roloff didn’t

Tori posted a photo to her Instagram Story, however, depicting herself, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah posing in the backyard of their Battle Ground, Washington home.

“The best birthday presents ever,” Tori captioned the pic, also tagging Zach’s Instagram handle at the bottom of the image.

LPBW viewers took notice of Zach snubbing his wife on her birthday and took to a Reddit thread to discuss it.

LPBW critics slam Zach Roloff for not mentioning Tori’s birthday on social media

“Yesterday was apparently Tori’s birthday and I just feel bad for her, honestly,” the creator of the post wrote in the caption.

“Nothing much was posted by her/for her except a few of her friends making an IG story about what a great mom she is. I know she can be cringe, but, damn, I don’t feel like she is seen as anything other than a ‘wife’ and ‘mama’ anymore,” they added.

Other LPBW viewers chimed in and had mixed reactions. Several agreed and felt as though Zach didn’t do enough to acknowledge Tori on her special day.

“Zach needs to be more active and supportive of her,” wrote one Redditor.

Another penned, “Zach probably forgot. She’s just a maid and nanny [to] him.”

Another critic called Zach a “lazy slug” for not publicly shouting out his wife on her birthday.

Zach got support from some LPBW viewers

Others, however, felt the rest of the LPBW viewers were making a mountain out of a molehill.

“I think you are reading too much into things,” read one comment from one of Zach’s supporters. “Who knows what direct messages she might have received?”

Another echoed the sentiment, commenting that social media is often “much different than reality.”

One of Zach’s fans pointed out that he doesn’t post much on social media anyway, so it “really isn’t surprising.”

Tori and Zach argued about him not showing her enough appreciation

Last season on LPBW, Tori expressed that she was hurt because Zach didn’t do enough to show his appreciation for everything she does.

Tori is primarily responsible for taking care of their three kids, and admittedly was feeling burnt out and exhausted doing it all on her own.

“This is what’s frustrating about you, though… this is why I get overwhelmed. Honestly, Zach, this is why, because you don’t give me any credit for anything,” Tori told Zach during the scene.

Zach disagreed, however, and fired back, “Tori, I give you credit. ‘Ever’ is strong.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.