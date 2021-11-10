LPBW fans react to Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s wedding special

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s wedding aired on Tuesday night’s special and LPBW fans reacted to their ceremony. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s wedding was televised on Tuesday night’s Little People, Big World special, Amy and Chris’s Happily Ever After.

LPBW fans finally got to see Amy and Chris walk down the aisle at Roloff Farms on their special day and it didn’t disappoint.

LPBW couple Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s wedding special

Leading up to the wedding day, Amy was concerned that Matt wouldn’t be finished building his new wedding barn.

Amy took a trip with her BFFs Lisa and Deb to ease her mind amid the stress and the trio had a fun girls’ getaway together.

Meanwhile, Chris and Matt did some manly bonding, talking about wedding projects, while Amy enjoyed time away with her girlfriends.

Amy’s entire family was involved in her and Chris’s beautiful ceremony, including her 92-year-old father, Gordon Knight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite having surgery just two weeks prior and using a cane to walk, Gordon made the trip from Michigan to Oregon to watch his daughter tie the knot with Chris.

Zach, one of Amy and Matt’s eldest sons, made a sweet toast at the reception, thanking Chris for coming into their lives and praising the relationship between Amy and Chris.

Jackson had a memorable moment when he very politely interrupted his Mimi (grandma Amy) during her solo speech on the dance floor to ask when everyone could start dancing. How cute!

Despite a projected “incredibly awkward” sibling run-in at the wedding, all of Amy’s kids showed up for her big day, which she greatly appreciated.

All in all, everything turned out well for Amy and Chris’s special day, despite it ending on a somewhat sour note when Amy got sick, as she revealed during a recent interview.

LPBW fans comment on Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s wedding

LPBW fans took to a post on Facebook which showed a clip from the wedding special and they gave their two cents about what they watched.

Pic credit: Little People, Big World/Facebook

“Beautiful and emotional ceremony vows. Glad to see Amy’s kids there,” commented one LPBW fan. “Amy looked gorgeous and Chris handsome. I loved the touching card that Amy wrote to Chris. Jackson and Ember did an amazing job and both looked so cute dressed up.”

They added, “A big congratulations to Amy and Chris on their wedding. May they have many wonderful years together. Cheers from Canada “

Another LPBW viewer commented, “Happy to see Chris and Matt getting along so well and Amy and Karen seem to be working out their relationship. Sometimes life doesn’t go as planned but they’ve all found happiness and their entire family will benefit.”

One viewer wasn’t as positive with their remarks and felt that Amy “played victim.”

They wrote, “Maybe Amy will stop playing victim and be Happy! She should be extremely thankful to Matt and Karen. She was paid a lot of money for the farm and she could had the wedding anywhere.”

Amy and Chris were ultimately grateful that they were able to use Roloff Farms as their wedding venue. In fact, Amy had Matt and his girlfriend Caryn over for “dinner and conversation” as her way of saying thank you for their part in planning the wedding.

At the end of the day, Amy and Chris’s wedding planning came together beautifully, all of their loved ones were able to make it, and a good time was had by all.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.