LPBW fans gush over Jackson Roloff practicing to be Amy Roloff’s ring bearer

Jackson Roloff practiced his role as ring bearer for his grandmother Amy Roloff’s wedding and Little People, Big World fans gushed over the adorable moment.

Amy Roloff is getting married to her fiance Chris Marek on Roloff Farms on August 28 after a two-year-long engagement.

The couple chose the farm as their wedding venue after careful consideration when Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, offered the farm to Amy and Chris to use on their big day.

Amy Roloff asks grandson Jackson to be her ring bearer

On this week’s episode of Little People, Big World, viewers watched an adorable moment between Amy and her eldest grandson, Jackson, in preparation for her upcoming nuptials.

Amy asked Jackson if he would be her ring bearer — or ring “bear” as Jackson called it — in the wedding, and had him practice carrying out his duties in his backyard, while mom Tori, dad Zach and sister Lilah watched.

Jackson walked across his back patio to reach Amy, who was waiting on the other end. Amy explained that Jackson needed to walk slowly, and that he could open the box he was carrying once he reached Mimi (the name Amy’s grandkids call her).

LPBW fans gush over Jackson practicing for his ring bearer role

LPBW fans watched a clip of the scene on TLC’s Instagram page and gushed over the adorable moment.

One LPBW fan commented on how cute Jackson was, and poked fun at him calling his job the ring “bear.” The fan wrote, “Jackson is so cute a ring bear 🐻 lol”

Another fan of the show commented on Jackson’s adorableness, “I don’t think there a cuter boy than yours. I can’t wait to watch him walk down the [aisle] of [Mimi’s] wedding.”

The countdown to Amy and Chris’s wedding is officially on

Amy and Chris have been tying up all the loose ends in their wedding planning. With only three weeks until they tie the knot, the countdown is officially on!

LPBW viewers have watched as Amy and Chris struggled to see eye to eye when it comes to wedding planning. Amy got “shaken up” after she and Chris disagreed over just about everything.

Chris disagreed with Amy’s ideas for wedding favors — hand-painted rocks — and fans of the show weren’t too crazy about them, either, calling the idea “tacky.”

Amy checked one important to-do off her list recently: wedding dress shopping. Amy’s BFFs Lisa and Deb joined her to try on gowns, which Amy admitted was “awfully daunting” due to her little person stature.

LPBW fans are looking forward to seeing Amy glammed up for her wedding day and are hoping for a televised episode of her and Chris’s wedding in the future!

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.