LPBW fans guess Matt Roloff’s latest project as he teases the big house is being ‘prepped and remodeled’

Matt Roloff kept his fans guessing about renovations on the big house at Roloff Farms. Pic credit: Matt Roloff/YouTube

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff kept his fans guessing about a new project on the farm involving the “big house.”

Matt Roloff is known for having a multitude of projects going on at Roloff Farms at any given time.

The “big house” on the farm is the home Matt once shared with his ex-wife Amy Roloff where they raised their four kids, Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob.

Amy moved out of the “big house” in 2019 when she sold her stake in the farm and moved into her own home with her now-husband, Chris Marek.

Recently, Matt has rented the “big house” to friends of the family who also happened to work on the farm, making it a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Matt Roloff shares the ‘big house’ on Roloff Farms is being ‘prepped and remodeled’

Now, Matt seems to have something up his sleeve when it comes to the big house and took to Instagram to share the news.

Matt shared a beautiful pic of the “big house” as the sun began to set on the farm and captioned it, “The ‘big house’ being prepped and remodeled. Still looks great in all the sun light!”

Matt didn’t elaborate with any details about why the house is being prepped and remodeled, leaving his fans guessing what his plans might be.

LPBW fans took to Matt’s comments section to guess why the farmhouse might be undergoing renovations.

LPBW fans guess why Matt Roloff is remodeling the ‘big house’

One of Matt’s fans thought the farmhouse would make the perfect bed and breakfast and added the idea of including tours.

“Perfect for a bed and breakfast with a Roloff farm adventure!” they wrote. “Can’t wait to see what’s going on!”

Another fan commented, “Have you ever thought of turning it into an air bnb?”

Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

The bed and breakfast idea resonated with a few other fans who felt the farmhouse would make for the perfect setup for one.

“It looks great. Turning it into a B&B perhaps?” asked another one of Matt’s Instagram followers.

Matt still lives on the farm in his double-wide mobile home, or “DW,” as he calls it. His girlfriend Caryn lives off the farm in her own home, but the couple plans to build their dream house on Roloff Farms where they’ll eventually live together.

Matt always has some type of project going on at Roloff Farms and in recent years has added Grandpa’s Cabin, a life-sized wooden airplane, and even built a structure for Amy and Chris to use at their wedding.

In the meantime, Matt is keeping LPBW fans guessing what his latest project involving the “big house” entails.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.