LPBW exes Matt and Amy Roloff recall how they met at an LPA convention

Amy and Matt discuss how they met at an LPA convention on LPBW. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram and @mattroloff/Instagram

Amy and Matt Roloff open up about how they met in the latest episode of Little People, Big World.

The LPBW stars wed in 1987 and divorced in 2016, a split that LPBW viewers watched play out on national television.

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Tuesday, November 15 episode of Little People, Big World.

In the November 15 episode of LPBW, Amy and her husband, Chris Marek, visit Matt, his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, and two old friends of Amy and Matt from the 1980s.

During their visit, the three couples discuss an upcoming LPA (Little People of America) convention.

Matt and Amy reflected on attending one years ago and how they met there.

According to Matt, Amy was “shy and a little bit sheltered” at the national convention, having never attended one before until age 23. But as Matt puts it, Amy was also “very datable.”

Matt and Amy Roloff recall how they met

Matt shares the first time he noticed Amy – she was on the basketball court. Matt recalls asking, “Who’s the gal with the hoops?” and as the saying goes, the rest was history.

At the end of the week, the convention held a banquet, similar to a prom, and Amy ended up going with a different gentleman. Matt reveals that he and Amy spent most of the night at the banquet together rather than with their respective dates.

A producer jokes with Matt that he was putting the “moves” on Amy during the dance, and Matt doesn’t deny it. “Maybe a little, kinda sorta,” he admits.

Amy Roloff still isn’t comfortable hanging out with Caryn Chandler

Although Amy and Matt have gathered together on LPBW, Amy has been vocal about how uncomfortable it makes her.

Chris and Matt get along great, but Amy and Caryn don’t. Many LPBW viewers have felt that Matt and Amy’s get-togethers with their significant others were contrived for the show.

It makes sense that Amy would feel uncomfortable hanging around Caryn so often. Caryn served as Roloff Farms’ manager for many years before she and Matt went public with their romantic relationship.

In 2019, Amy admitted that she had a hunch there was more going on between Matt and Caryn than just a business partnership.

“We had someone that worked for us for a very long time on our farm,” Amy said during a Facebook Live. “And I believe — this is all from my perspective — that there was more than just friends going on. And I think that evolved to a point where that got in the way of our marriage as well.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.