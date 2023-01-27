LPBW couple Zach and Tori Roloff enjoy Disney getaway with all three kids — see the pics and videos

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is having the time of her life in her “other home” as she enjoys Disneyland with her husband, Zach Roloff, and their three kids.

Anyone who follows Tori on social media knows that the TLC star is obsessed with all things Disney.

Tori has been sharing footage of her family’s time in Anaheim, California, in her Instagram Stories, and it looks as though the family of five is living their best lives at the Mickey Mouse-themed park.

Upon their arrival on Wednesday, Tori shared her first pic from the trip, showcasing herself and Lilah enjoying some mother-daughter time by the pool. “We made it!!!” she captioned the photo, tagging the Disneyland Hotel, where their family is staying.

Tori, who donned a pair of sequined Minnie Mouse ears for the trip, shared a photo of the Sleeping Beauty Castle in Fantasyland to start off their park adventures. In another adorable snap, Jackson posed as SpiderMan, donning a backward hat and sunglasses and mimicking the character’s web slingers with his hands.

Baby Josiah is still too young to enjoy all that Disneyland has to offer, but Tori snapped a photo of the 9-month-old snoozing in his stroller, wearing a Mickey Mouse beanie. “Freaking angel disney babe loveeeee!” Tori captioned the photo.

LPBW stars Tori and Zach Roloff enjoy Disneyland getaway with Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah

Josiah was all smiles after he woke up from his nap to watch his big sister, Lilah, meet some Disney princesses as his dad, Zach, held him up to stand.

Although Lilah was initially apprehensive about meeting some of the princesses, she eventually warmed up to the idea. While meeting Snow White with mom, Lilah had a big smile on her face. “We’re warming up and I’m a complete puddle,” Tori noted in the caption of the adorable pic.

Lilah was excited while meeting Ariel from The Little Mermaid, although Tori said she missed documenting their meet and greet. “I seriously wish I got her reaction meeting Ariel!!!! She was so excited!!” Tori wrote.

Josiah exchanged a handshake with Minnie Mouse in another adorable shot, and Tori and Zach ended one of their days at the park with a ride on Splash Mountain. The couple occupied the two front seats of their log flume with their mouths open wide in excitement for the fun action shot.

The Roloffs love Disneyland because it’s LP-friendly

Admittedly, Tori is “obsessed” with everything Disney-related. Before Josiah was born and while Lilah was still too young to enjoy the park, Tori took a solo trip with Jackson in 2021 to Disneyland.

Tori, who grew up visiting Disneyland, shared her expertise with her fans in 2021. She provided some tips and tricks for exploring the park, telling her Instagram followers during a Q&A that she always maps out her trips beforehand.

One reason that Tori loves Disneyland is that there aren’t many limitations for Zach and the kids, who are all LPs (little people).

“[That’s] one of the things that we love most about Disney,” Tori told her fans. “… At Disney there is SOOOO much that he can do because [there] aren’t height requirements.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.