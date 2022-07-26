LPBW couple Tori and Zach Roloff celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Tori and Zach are celebrating seven years of wedded bliss. Pic credit: @zroloff07/Instagram

Little People, Big World couple Tori and Zach Roloff are celebrating seven years of wedded bliss.

Zach, alongside his wife Tori, is the only one of the Roloff siblings who still films for LPBW, so viewers have closely followed his and Tori’s lives over the years.

After dating for four years, Zach proposed to Tori in 2014. The following year, they tied the knot in front of 200 of their friends and family at Roloff Farms.

Tori took to her Instagram to commemorate her and Zach’s special day as they celebrated seven years of marriage.

In her carousel post, Tori shared several photos of herself and Zach during a recent anniversary getaway. The photos indicate that Tori and Zach enjoyed a peaceful evening dining waterfront without the kids.

Tori captioned her post: “11 years of knowing you. 7 years of marriage. 3 kids (+1). 3 houses. 1 incredible ride.”

Zach and Tori Roloff celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary

“I love you more this year than I did last, and fall more in love with you every [single] day @zroloff07. You are the best husband to be and father to our kids and I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary babe uh!! 🤍 here’s to many more years together! 🎉”

In the first pic, Tori and Zach posed side by side on the driveway for a pre-date snap. Tori opted for a flowy, white, summery dress paired with black, strappy sandals and wore her long, dark hair down and parted on the side, accessorizing with chunky bangle bracelets and a matching necklace.

Zach looked dapper in a beige polo shirt and black pants with his signature Adidas samba sneakers. The second slide was a solo shot of Zach, presumably taken by Tori, as he overlooked the water from their restaurant table, a refreshing drink nearby. Tori and Zach posed for a waterfront pic in the third slide, overlooking the sunset behind them.

Tori and Zach’s future on LPBW

Since saying “I Do,” Tori and Zach have welcomed three children together: son Jackson, 5, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Josiah, 3 months. The couple also lost a baby to miscarriage in March 2021.

Zach and Tori have chosen to continue to film for LPBW and share their lives with viewers, unlike Zach’s three siblings Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob. Recently, Zach’s mom, Amy Roloff, disclosed that she’s currently filming for another season of LPBW but didn’t divulge if and when a new season would premiere.

LPBW viewers have grown to love watching Tori and Zach’s children Jackson and Lilah, grow up on TV and are hopeful they’ll get to see even more now that they have a new little brother, Josiah, to join the fun.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.